CAM Releases Acoustic Video For SO LONG

GRAMMY-nominated Country singer/songwriter Cam, has released the video for her acoustic rendition of "So Long," today. First released on April 24th, "So Long" is the debut track from Diplo's new country project, Thomas Wesley. This marks the first collaboration between the two artists.

Of the video, Cam says, "I got to play 'So Long' live during my set at Stagecoach and I wanted to capture that live instrument magic for everyone."

The intimate video was directed by Patrick Tracy (Dan + Shay, RaeLynn) and shot at acclaimed producer, Tyler Johnson's (Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran), The Cave Studio in Nashville, TN, and features Cam on the guitar with band members, Simon Martensson and Walle Wahlgren. Watch the video HERE:

Diplo and Cam shot the official music video backstage at Stagecoach this year. They are the only artists to have been approved to film on the grounds other than the queen herself, Beyoncé, for her Netflix documentary, Homecoming. The lively video features guest appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Guy Fieri, Dwight Yoakam and Sam Hunt, who was also a co-writer on the track. Watch the video HERE.

"When I heard Diplo was doing a country project I honestly didn't know what to expect but at first listen I fell in love with the song 'So Long'- it was just a verse/chorus but I was hooked and helped finish the songwriting," says Cam of the collaboration. "The music video fully captures the essence of Stagecoach, how fun it is and how Diplo just rolled through and was welcomed by everyone. Coming out to sing during his set was wild for me - massive speakers hyping up a crowd dancing to remixes of 'Cotton Eye Joe' and Nelly. It's so high energy and such positive vibes."

CAM kicked off 2019 with a world tour that included dates in Europe, Asia, and Australia. She also performed at this year's C2C Festival in both Germany and the UK, as well as CMC Rocks in Australia. Her sets garnered rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone and The Queensland Times. Most recently, she performed at Stagecoach during the coveted sunset slot, which Variety declared "a winning performance." She also joined Diplo to perform the song at the first ever Stagecoach Late Night on the festival's Palomino stage. CAM is currently putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming highly anticipated sophomore album.

About Cam

Gritty honesty and a show-stopping voice affirmed CAM's place in the modern country vanguard as a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum headliner. The singer and songwriter carries on traditions of Nashville storytelling spiked with a fresh spirit of empowerment. The artist's presence quaked country to its core on her 2015 full-length debut, Untamed. Not only did it bow in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and register at #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart, but it also yielded the double-platinum smash "Burning House"-nominated for "Best Country Solo Performance" at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards. To this day, "Burning House" remains the "highest-selling song by a female country artist since its release." Her second single "Mayday" fueled her rise as she also co-wrote "Palace" for Sam Smith and recorded her own seismic rendition. Recognized as a powerhouse on stage, she canvased the globe multiple times, performed alongside Smith at London's O2 Arena, supported Harry Styles at The Ryman Auditorium, and more in addition to delivering standout sets at festivals including this year's coveted sunset slot at Stagecoach. She also reached arena status internationally, headlining top venues across Europe and Australia. 2018 saw the songstress maintain momentum with the tastemaker-approved "Diane," inciting UPROXXto predict, "CAM's Sophomore Album is Going to Be Her Best Yet." She toured North America with Sam Smith and closed out the year with a star-studded historic first headline gig at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville chronicled by Rolling Stone as "game-changing." 2019 represents another level altogether. She teamed up with Diplo for the Thomas Wesly debut, "So Long," breaking boundaries and showcasing her range. Speaking her mind and holding nothing back, CAM steps up as country's fieriest female ready to make history. More music to come this year on RCA Records.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You