CABARET VOLTAIRE Final North American Tour to Launch Sept. 11 in Dallas

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Cabaret Voltaire will launch the second leg of their final North American tour on Friday, September 11th in Dallas, following a West Coast tour in May. The Dallas show marks the band's first appearance in the region in more than three decades. Support across all dates will come from I Speak Machine, with ISM's Tara Busch also standing in for Chris Watson.

The full live band lineup is as follows: Stephen Mallinder - vocals, bass, keyboards, samples; Benge - keyboards, electronic drums; Eric Random - keyboards, guitar; and Tara Busch - keyboards, samples.

Tara Busch said, 'Cabaret Voltaire have always been a huge influence on ISM - the grit, the raw electricity, not to mention their visuals and art direction - and it's truly thrilling to be supporting them in the US. I'm also very excited to be standing in for Chris Watson on synths & samples. I relish this as someone that loves performing and getting a deeper, 'nerdier' look at how sounds and songs are created and executed live by bands I love - and Cabaret Voltaire is as good as it gets!'

Mute recently announced the long-awaited remastered reissue of CODE, Cabaret Voltaire's eighth studio album: out of print for many years, it remains a fan favourite. The 1987 album will feature new in-depth sleeve notes, focused on the production and legacy of the album, and be available on limited edition 'CODIFIED' marble vinyl and as a deluxe triple CD set featuring two bonus discs of remastered remixes from the time, plus unreleased remixes discovered in the archive. The vinyl and triple CD editions are set for release October 9th on Mute. Pre-orders are available here.

CODE captures the band at the height of their commercial and creative powers, marking the point that Richard H Kirk and Stephen 'Mal' Mallinder signed to EMI, exposing them to a world of bigger budgets, but no compromise on their unique vision. The album became their most commercially successful with two singles - 'Don't Argue' and 'Here To Go' - breaking the UK Official Singles Chart, and, explains Mal in the new sleevenotes, 'This album captures a very interesting moment in time where we were moving into a technological world. Probably more than anything else Richard and I made together, CODE was a political record that we didn't have to directly articulate as political, mostly because of what was going on in the background at that time.'

Also released earlier this year, the live album But What Time Is It Really? (recorded during last year's jubilant sold-out UK tour) is available via the band's webstore and on the upcoming tour. Marking 50 years since the live launch of one of Britain's most influential electronic bands (at the Sheffield Students Union Refectory on May 13th, 1975), Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson were joined by Eric Random and Oliver Harrap for an eagerly anticipated and long-awaited tour.

In the current climate of social turmoil and political manipulation, the prescient work of Cabaret Voltaire continues to be necessary. The sounds, words, images and films of the band still resonate loudly, continuing to challenge the status quo.

The events in 2026 curate this essential work and acknowledge the timeless energy and continuing significance and power of what Cabaret Voltaire achieved. Original members Chris Watson and Stephen Mallinder are committed to staying true to the enduring vision of Cabaret Voltaire. The performances cover the arc of their formidable output - from early experiments, and the first Rough Trade / Factory releases, through the band's Doublevision video label and into the work with renowned producers such as Adrian Sherwood and Marshall Jefferson.

Editor's Notes

Originally active between 1973-1994, Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994. The group were inactive for 20 years until - with Richard H Kirk as the sole remaining member - the 2014 performance at Berlin's Atonal festival. An interconnected series of releases - Shadow of Fear, BN9Drone and Dekadrone - followed in 2020 and 2021 before Kirk's untimely passing in autumn 2021. Mallinder and Watson have stated that there will be no new recordings under the name Cabaret Voltaire.

Final Tour Dates

September 11 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater^

September 12 - Austin, TX - Levitation

September 15 – Chicago, IL - Metro^

September 16 – Chicago, IL - Metro^

September 18 – Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^

September 19 – Montreal, QC - Sat^

September 21 – Boston, MA - The Wilbur^

September 23 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre^

September 25 – New York, NY - Knockdown Center^

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts^

October 7 – Dublin, The Academy

October 8 – Belfast, Limelight

October 10 – Birmingham, Town Hall*

October 11 – Liverpool, Arts Club*

October 13 – Nottingham, Rock City>

October 14 – Cardiff, The Globe>

October 15 – Bath, Forum*

October 17 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop*

October 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland*

October 19 – Manchester, Albert Hall*

October 21 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion*

October 22 – London, Roundhouse*

October 25 – Sheffield, Octagon*

^ w/ I SPEAK MACHINE

*w/ GAZELLE TWIN

> w/ FADER

Photo Credit: Leon Chew



Photo Credit: Leon Chew

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