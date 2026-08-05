Photos: CABARET VOLTAIRE Final Tour to Launch Sept. 11 in Dallas, Hit LEVITATION

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CABARET VOLTAIRE is set to launch the second leg of its final North American tour on September 11 in Dallas, marking the band's first shows in the region in more than three decades. The run follows a West Coast tour in May and includes a stop at LEVITATION in Austin. I SPEAK MACHINE will provide support across all dates, with Tara Busch also standing in for Chris Watson on synths and samples. The touring lineup includes Stephen Mallinder on vocals, bass, keyboards and samples, Benge on keyboards and electronic drums, Eric Random on keyboards and guitar, and Tara Busch on keyboards and samples.

Photo Credit: Leon Chew





Tara Busch says, 'Cabaret Voltaire have always been a huge influence on ISM - the grit, the raw electricity, not to mention their visuals and art direction - and it's truly thrilling to be supporting them in the US. I'm also very excited to be standing in for Chris Watson on synths & samples. I relish this as someone that loves performing and getting a deeper, 'nerdier' look at how sounds and songs are created and executed live by bands I love - and Cabaret Voltaire is as good as it gets!'

Mute is also preparing a remastered reissue of CODE, Cabaret Voltaire's eighth studio album, due October 9 on limited edition marble vinyl and as a deluxe triple CD set featuring bonus discs of period remixes and previously unreleased material. The 1987 album, which produced the UK chart singles Don't Argue and Here To Go, will include new sleeve notes examining its production and legacy. The band's live album, But What Time Is It Really?, recorded during a sold-out UK tour, is also available through the band's webstore and at upcoming tour dates.



Photo Credit: Leon Chew

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