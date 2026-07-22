CABARET VOLTAIRE's CODE Album to Receive Long-Awaited Remastered Release

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CABARET VOLTAIRE is set to release a remastered edition of CODE on 9 October 2026, giving the album its first major reissue treatment after years of anticipation from fans of the influential electronic act.

Mute has announced the long-awaited remastered reissue of CODE, Cabaret Voltaire's eighth studio album: out of print for many years, it remains a fan favourite. The 1987 album will feature new in-depth sleeve notes, focussed on the production and legacy of the album, and be available on limited edition 'CODIFIED' marble vinyl and as a deluxe triple CD set featuring two bonus discs of remastered remixes from the time, plus unreleased remixes discovered in the archive.

CODE launches today with influential producer, writer and musician John Robie's dub remix of 'Thank You America', originally earmarked as the third single from the original release.

CODE captures the band at the height of their commercial and creative powers, marking the point that Richard H Kirk and Stephen 'Mal' Mallinder signed to EMI exposing them to a world of bigger budgets, but no compromise on their unique vision. The album became their most commercially successful with two singles - 'Don't Argue' and 'Here To Go' - breaking the UK Official Singles Chart, and, explains Mal in the new sleevenotes, 'This album captures a very interesting moment in time where we were moving into a technological world. Probably more than anything else Richard and I made together, CODE was a political record that we didn't have to directly articulate as political, mostly because of what was going on in the background at that time.'

Ever prescient, CODE tapped into an increasingly uneasy relationship with technology, computers and programming that was creeping into all aspects of life, unpicking the codes of control to expose them – a preoccupation that would continue in Cabaret Voltaire's work.

Featuring guest musicians – the saxophonist Simeon Lister, bassist Mark Brydon (Chakk) and Bill Nelson (Be-Bop Deluxe), the album was recorded at The Cabs' Western Works studio in Sheffield, with Adrian Sherwood joining for pre-production before the sessions moved to Red Bus in London for mixing. The album was remastered by Denis Blackman (who has mastered or remastered every Cabaret Voltaire album for over 20 years), and work on the CODE reissue began 2019 with Richard H. Kirk - before his untimely death - and was completed using his notes in consultation with Stephen Mallinder and Kirk's estate.

Originally active between 1973-1994, Cabaret Voltaire were formed by Richard H. Kirk, Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson. After Watson's departure in 1981, Richard H. Kirk and Stephen Mallinder continued until 1994 until - with Kirk as the sole remaining member – Cabaret Voltaire's 2014 performance at Berlin's Atonal festival. An interconnected series of releases - Shadow of Fear, BN9Drone and Dekadrone - followed in 2020 and 2021 before Kirk's untimely passing in autumn 2021.

In 2025 Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson marked the 50th anniversary of Cabaret Voltaire's first performance with one last tour. The tour continues in 2026 with the final US and UK performances set for autumn – full details below.

CODE is released on 9 October on vinyl, triple CD and digitally via Mute.

Pre-order the album

CODE VINYL TRACKLIST (cat # CABS27)

1 Don't Argue

2 Sex, Money, Freaks

3 Thank You America

4 Here To Go

5 Trouble (Won't Stop)

6 White Car

7 No One Here

8 Life Slips By

9 Code

CODE CD TRACKLIST (cat # CABS27CD)

DISC 1

1 Don't Argue

2 Sex, Money, Freaks

3 Thank You America

4 Here To Go

5 Trouble (Won't Stop)

6 White Car

7 No One Here

8 Life Slips By

9 Code

DISC 2

1 Hey Hey

2 Thank You America (John Robie Dub Mix)

3 Don't Argue

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