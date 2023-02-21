CAAMP Announce North American Summer Tour

This summer Caamp will hit the road on an expansive North American Tour playing multi-night stints, festivals and some of the most beautiful amphitheaters across the country. The tour kicks off in May and continues through the end of September.

Highlights include Pepsi Amphitheatre in Flagstaff on May 25th, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheatre in Park City on July 16th and Caamp's two night residency at Chicago's new venue The Salt Shed on September 14th and 15th, plus a few special acoustic nights throughout the tour.

Last summer the band had a victorious two night sell out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will return for two nights again at the legendary venue on July 19th and 20th. The Fans can sign up for the presale code by visiting here. Artist presale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public this Friday, February 24th at 10AM local time.

Caamp will also appear at major festivals throughout the summer including BottleRock Napa Valley, Under The Big Sky, Freshgrass Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Moon River Festival and more.

Last summer Caamp released their latest album, Lavender Days via Mom+Pop. The album quickly sprung to the top of the Billboard charts with opening positions in the Top 10 on 4 different charts, including Americana, Alternative, Vinyl and Indie and Top 20 positions on 7 charts total including #83 on the Billboard Top 200. The band also hit #7 on Spotify's U.S. Album Debut Chart. Caamp's music has dominated the charts at Triple A radio scoring three #1 singles and five total songs that have landed in the top 10.

The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS Mornings and toured extensively, selling more tickets than ever before including their first arena headlining show. Lavender Days was produced by Caamp and Beatriz Artola and featured Nathaniel Rateliff and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield on vocals. Lavender Days is available here.

Caamp hails from Columbus, Ohio and was founded by Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall who grew up together. They launched the band out of Athens, OH where Meier was attending Ohio University. Caamp has released three previous full lengths - their self-titled 2016 debut, 2018's Boys and By and By (Mom + Pop) in 2019.

The band has amassed over a billion streams globally. They have headlined sold out shows and performed at major festivals around the world including Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more. Caamp has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS Saturday Morning multiple times and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tour Dates

May 07 - Beach Life Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

May 17 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

May 18 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

May 20 - Freshgrass Festival - Bentonville, AR

May 23 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

May 25 - Pepsi Amphitheatre - Flagstaff, AZ

May 26 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, AZ

May 26-28 - BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa Valley, CA

July 14-16 - Under The Big Sky - Whitefish, MT

July 16 - Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheatre - Park City, UT

July 17 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre - Vail, CO

July 19 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

July 20 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

July 27 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

July 28 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

Aug 02 - Massey Hall, Toronto, ON CANADA

Sept 06 - Red Hat Amphitheatre - Raleigh, NC

Sept 08 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

Sept 09 - Moon River Music Festival - Chattanooga, TN

Sept 12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

Sept 14 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sept 15 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sept 16 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater (co-headline with Trampled By Turtles)

Sept 19 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sept 20 - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad