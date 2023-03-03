Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Buzzy Lee Releases 'Internal Affairs'

It's the title track and second single taken from her upcoming album Internal Affairs, out March 31

Mar. 03, 2023  

Buzzy Lee - the recording moniker of accomplished Los Angeles musician Sasha Spielberg - has released "Internal Affairs," the title track and second single taken from her upcoming album Internal Affairs, out March 31 via Future Classic.

The song swirls around Sasha's exquisite vocals and surging production. Of the track, Sasha says, "Internal Affairs explores the loneliness of an unmoored partnership and the conflict of loving a person while also being frightened of them."

Spring sees Sasha performing a limited live show run with stops in Los Angeles at The Moroccan Lounge and New York at Public Records. Purchase tickets HERE.

In many ways a part two to her first full length Spoiled Love, Internal Affairs is about seeking foundation in a period of groundlessness. After an ethereal and haunting debut break-up album, the more robust and less fragile Internal Affairs ties up all the loose ends of unraveling romantic love before entering the next chapter.

With some songs spanning five years, the album was assembled and recorded over the pandemic. Internal Affairs embodies the juxtaposition of isolation and hyper-connectivity in daily life through the heart of a turbulent relationship. It also touches upon Sasha finding her identity as an artist and as an individual, while still a part of the tapestry of her large family. Much like cleaning out an attic, now that Internal Affairs has been written and is being released, Buzzy Lee's mind is clean and her heart is open.

Internal Affairs is now available to preorder on all designated streaming platforms. The vinyl LP is available for pre-order at the Future Classic Store.

Buzzy Lee is the artist project of Los Angeles musician and songwriter Sasha Spielberg. Sasha is a storyteller by nature and music is her truest form. She's also a writer, humorist, podcaster and painter as well as a singer capable of depicting poignant scenes awash with sorrow and sarcasm, phrased savagely and delicately, her voice at times plaintive, at other times soaring.

Her work is frequently infused with a subtle wit, a sly wink to say that in amongst the heartache, existential searching and desire for personal growth there is a protective, irreverent instinct to revel in the ridiculous.

Her debut album, the stark and atmospheric Spoiled Love, produced by Nicolas Jaar, was released in 2021 to widespread critical acclaim and a performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Sasha has also been a featured vocalist on tracks with Denzel Curry and JPEGMAFIA. A commanding, charismatic live performer, Buzzy Lee has toured with HAIM, JPEGMAFIA and Dirty Projectors as well as performed at Pitchfork's Avant Garde Festival.

While music is her first love and most ardent passion, Sasha's creativity flourishes across other realms. She currently co-hosts the "Free Period" podcast with her friend and musical compadre Alana Haim, and is a sought after pet portrait artist with her "By Sashy" watercolors.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Phil Chester and Sara Byrne



