Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Shares New Single & Video 'Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan'

Today, fast-rising Welsh band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard shared their brand new single and video "Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan" via Missing Piece Records / Communion. With a full length debut record currently in the works, the new single continues to test new and exciting waters for the Cardiff outfit who rose to fame through swathes of tastemaker support and multiple frenetic tours - where they made fans in tourmates from The Magic Gang to Miles Kane.

"Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan" is based on a fictional superhero (Crescent Man) and villain (Demolition Dan) narrative, and inspired by the real-life politics of Cardiff, where a beloved street of independent businesses were demolished despite the protests of the local community. Frontman Tom Rees explains: "There's a street in Cardiff called Guildford Crescent that was recently demolished to make way for some high-rise monstrosity that left a long line of independent businesses dead and buried. Cardiff is kind of morphing into such a culturally devoid hellscape littered with boarded up venues and sun-blocking student residencies, that the only solution the mind can conjure is relying on the intervention of some all powerful superhero capable of turning back time or maybe allocating public funds responsibly."

"Most annoyingly while we all acknowledge that a superhero could never exist, the villain still does - they knocked down an established music venue and a family owned restaurant, leaving the facade to tremble in the shadow of what antiquated structure will presumably tower over it, much like how a fox would leave an excess of dead chickens lying in the pen, just to remind you who's boss. The situation seems to be getting bleaker and bleaker and with every failed protest I'm increasingly of the opinion that anyone who believes in effective protest (on this matter at least) might as well believe in superheroes, and even then I still think the fat cats would get one on us."

He concludes, "All this said though I certainly don't know what the answer is, if protest doesn't work then what will? We're not all going to run for office in a hurry, or maybe we should? Should I practise that thumb-on-top-of-your-fist-I'm-an-honest-and-non-confrontational-person hand gesture thing? I don't even know how to rack up expenses."

"Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan" follows their 2021 singles "New Age Millennial Magic" and its b-side "Warm It Up" - "New Age Millennial Magic" was acclaimed by Under the Radar, who lauded the band's "no-nonsense pastiche of '70s glam and garage rock." The track also drew praise from the likes of The Needle Drop, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, Dork, Upset, and more.

Since forming in 2017, the Cardiff-based four-piece have become one of the most talked-about new bands in the UK. Driven by an exciting, dynamic energy presented at a host of magnetic, hype-building live shows, the band's debut EP The Non-Stop then followed in summer 2020. As presented on The Non-Stop EP, the band - Rees, guitarist Zac White, drummer Ethan Hurst and Rees' brother and bassist Eddie - draw from classic '70s rock with a distinctly 21st century twist, dragging the sounds of T-Rex and Steely Dan kicking and screaming into the 2020s. Operating out of their studio base in Cardiff, the band are also an integral part of a blooming Welsh indie scene.

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard realizes that honesty is the best policy with songwriting, shining through beyond any trendy sheen or preconceived notions of what a band should be in 2021. The simple desire to make honest, catchy music with no pretence is a recipe with which to create a timeless debut album, and with that, frontman Rees says, "you really can create a difference and a change with something as fickle as rock music."

Photo Credit: Lily Brown