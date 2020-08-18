Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share Music Video For 'Double Denim Hop', #2 Most Added at AAA Radio

infomercial-style video features

Today, Welsh four-piece Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard share the retro-flavored, dance craze birthing new music video for their song "Double Denim Hop." The infomercial-style video features some instructional clips of the band doing the Double Denim Hop as well was an active dial-in number (848-467-8079) which fans can call to leave a voicemail message for the band with the promise that "If you're lucky, we'll share your message with the world."

"Double Denim Hop," the lead track off their debut record The Non-Stop EP out now on Missing Piece Records / Communion, is the second most added song at AAA radio with adds at KEXP, Lightning 100/Nashville, WFUV, KCSN, WXPN, WFPK, and more.

"'Double Denim Hop is the first song that I wrote that made true sense to me," lead singer/songwriter Tom Rees told Ones To Watch, who called the song "infectiously fuzzed-up." "Everything before that had been indie bulls! I had travelled up to Scotland to see a friend in an attempt to recover from an existential crisis post-university, I had been writing a lot of awful songs and decided to take a break - after donning some double denim and going to a very cold barbecue on the beach the idea for the song was formed, I even made an instagram post with the main lyric in, I think that's what actually gave me the idea for the song, how sickeningly post-modern is that?"

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have garnered their reputation thanks to a slew of sold-out shows, their own Late Night Sermon club night in Cardiff, Wales and support slots with the likes of Miles Kane and The Magic Gang. Now with the release of Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard's debut record, they've been praised by Guitar.com, NME, DIY Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, Upset Magazine and many more including Alternative Press who said, "B3 deliver everything from '70s-style glam riffs to contemporary takes on psychedelia that make them just as much of a time machine as a rock band.... With this much promise, we can't imagine what their third LP will sound like. Theirs is the ground floor to be on, friends."

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard began as lead vocalist/creative force Tom's bedroom studio project, before eventually spreading his wings alongside bassist brother Eddie Rees, guitarist Zac White and drummer Ethan Hurst. The band first emerged in 2018 to widespread acclaim from The Guardian - "Thin Lizzy or T-Rex in the back room of a pub, riffs and tunes intact but with an endearing slacker attitude" - who included them in their 2019 list of artists to watch out for. The legendary Iggy Pop's seal of approval on his BBC Radio 6 Music show, and a session for Huw Stephens on the same station followed at the beginning of 2019.

With a mildly Spinal Tap inspired name, the Non-Stop EP, artwork features an homage to a famous image of Yves Saint Laurent - but instead starring a nude frontman Rees. The image was quickly deemed "explicit" and banned by Instagram and Facebook leading to a fan poll to determine which outfit to photoshop onto Rees until it is deemed "safe" by the social media sites. "When I saw the original reference image I was stunned," he says, "That photo of Yves Saint Laurent made him look so vulnerable, but equally powerful, as if one complemented the other. I think I'm veering towards 'nervous lion' more than 'relaxed gentleman,' but it provides a bit of a contrast between the cover material and the music, which is where we want to keep it."

Whilst the current coronavirus outbreak put a temporary stop on Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard's trip to SXSW, support slot with Noel Gallagher at the Royal Albert Hall and April headline tour, the band have been busy making the best of being confined to their home studio in Cardiff, recording songs for an upcoming debut LP. The band have also made appearances at Dork Magazine's Homeschool and DIY Magazine's DIYsolation online festivals flexing the live muscles which have earned Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard their reputation as one of the true must-see new bands right now.

