Butcher, Baglio & Estes Announce Debut LP 'Gypsy Caravan'

The New England music veterans will release their debut LP, Gypsy Caravan on August 8.

Jul. 25, 2022  

Soul-infused guitarist, songwriter, producer, Jon Butcher (Axis, Barefoot Servants) energetic rock guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio (The Amplifier Heads, Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes, The Stompers), and legendary singer-songwriter, Allen Estes have joined forces to form a rock, soul, acoustic and blues infused trio that highlight the strengths of each of these celebrated musicians.

The New England music veterans will release their debut LP, Gypsy Caravan on August 8, 2022 and celebrate the album live on October 8th at the Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA. The eleven original songs on their upcoming album are steeped in Americana, roots rock, and tight vocal harmonies reminiscent of Crosby, Stills and Nash and The Traveling Wilburys.

"We're blue-collar guys from working class families, says Butcher. "We grew up on the sound of rock radio and the promise of an electric guitar. We wanted to make a record that reflected that. We tell our own stories and there's truth in that. We did a show together at the Shaulin Liu Performance Center Rockport MA some years ago. It was magic, the perfect mix of electric and acoustic music. We knew then we had something special enough to take it into the studio."

"Allen brought this idea to the table," explains Baglio. "We each have been friends for over four decades and have performed together on various live shows over the years which made it an easy sell. I'm in!"

Recorded over four months at Bang A Song Studio in Gloucester MA and engineered by Warren Babson (Justin Bieber, Matisyahu, Lupe Fiasco, Musiq Soulchild), each member of the trio contributed songs, ideas and arrangements making this album a true collaborative effort.

"We worked together in the studio on the songs, ideas came together in the studio, one of us would have a tune and the other the words" says Estes. "As the studio process continued narrowing down the vibe and choosing what would fit. We all share mutual influences, including acts and bands that feature harmony," he continues. "We almost know what each of the others are thinking."



