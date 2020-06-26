 Burna Boy Returns With New Single 'Wonderful'

GRAMMY/BRITs-nominee and 2019 BET AWARDS Best International Act winner BURNA BOY has made a glorious return with "Wonderful", the first official single from his forthcoming 4th studio album TWICE AS TALL arriving later this summer.

Listen below!

With a powerful acapella intro and bouncing energy throughout, the song serves as a musical representation of Burna's personal journey and growth during the transition from his 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album AFRICAN GIANT to the upcoming TWICE AS TALL. The song boasts a beautiful message of growth, pride, perseverance, true hustle and soaking in the wonderful things the world can offer us.

"It's important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the 'wonders' of seeing the impact of my music on people's lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world," says Burna Boy. "It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter."

Burna Boy continues into 2020 after wrapping an extremely successful 2019. His GRAMMY-nominated album (Best World Music Album), AFRICAN GIANT, saw incredible critical acclaim at its release and now adorns a galore of 'best of' lists - including Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2019, NPR's Best Albums of 2019, Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Complex's Best Albums of 2019, and many more. He was also named Apple Music's Up Next Artist.

The Nigerian star made his U.S. late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! followed by appearances on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk, performing four live songs including his global hit "Ye."

At the 2019 BET AWARDS Burna Boy won Best International Artist in addition to receiving an in-depth profile piece with the Wall Street Journal which explores how the Nigerian star is finding success on his own terms in the United States. He also had an extensive year of live performances, travelling across NORTH AMERICA on his THE AFRICAN GIANT RETURNS TOUR with sold-out stops in Toronto, New York, and LA through September, spending an additional two months for its European leg from Paris through Leicester, and had two fiery live sets at both weekends of Coachella.

