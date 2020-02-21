Burna Boy Announces Twice As Tall World Tour

GRAMMY/BRITs-nominated and winner of Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, BURNA BOY, has returned to officially announce his TWICE AS TALL World Tour which is set to kick off Thursday, May 7th in Atlanta, GA at the Roxy and will continue to Los Angeles, New York, and Miami before the U.S. leg wraps in Dallas, TX on Sunday, June 7th at the Southside Ballroom (full tour routing below). Tickets are now available for purchase. He's also set to appear at a string of festivals including Broccoli City Festival on May 9th in Washington, D.C., Roots Picnic on May 30th in Philadelphia, PA, Lollapalooza on July 19th in Paris, France and Osheaga Festival on July 31st in Montreal, Canada. For more information please visit www.onaspaceship.com.

Burna Boy continues into the new year after wrapping an extremely successful 2019. He made his U.S. late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, along with an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and his most recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch Burna Boy discuss his international success on the Rap Radar Podcast exclusively on Tidal. The Nigerian star also recently performed on NPR's Tiny Desk, performing four live songs including his global hit "Ye."

The TWICE AS TALL tour announce arrives after the his most recent visual for "Secret" from the Grammy-nominated album (Best World Music Album), AFRICAN GIANT. The album saw incredible critical acclaim at its release and now adorns a galore of 'best of' lists - including Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2019, NPR's Best Albums of 2019, Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Complex's Best Albums of 2019, and many more. He was also named Apple Music's Up Next Artist for the month of July.

At the 2019 BET Awards Burna Boy won Best International Artist in addition to receiving an in-depth profile piece with the Wall Street Journal which explores how the Nigerian star is finding success on his own terms in the United States. He also had an extensive year of live performances, travelling across North America on his THE AFRICAN GIANT RETURNS TOUR with sold-out stops in Toronto, New York, and LA through September, spending an additional two months for its European leg from Paris through Leicester, and had two fiery live sets at both weekends of Coachella.

BURNA BOY TWICE AS TALL WORLD TOUR

May 7th - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

May 9th - Washington, DC - Broccoli City Festival*

May 13th - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

May 16th - San Francisco, CA - Masonic

May 18th - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

May 20th - Denver, CO - Summit

May 22nd - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 23rd - Indianapolis, MN - Egyptian Room

May 28th - Boston, MA - House of Blues

May 29th - New York, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

May 30th - Philadelphia, PA - Roots Picnic*

May 31st - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

June 3rd - Miami, FL - Fillmore

June 6th - Houston, TX - NRG Arena

June 7th - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

---

June 28th - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 30th - Oslo, Norway - Kadetten Festival

July 2nd - Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennee Festival

July 3rd - Ericeira, Portugal - Sumol Summer Festival

July 4th - London, UK - Wireless Festival

July 10th - Rotterdam, Netherlands - North See Jazz

July 12th - Liege, Belgium - Les Aredentes

July 16th - Bern, Switzerland - Gurten Festival

July 18th - Ferropolis, Germany - Melt Festival

July 18th - Almere, Netherlands - Oh My Festival

July 19th - Paris, France - Lollapalooza

July 31st - Montreal, Canada - Osheaga Festival

August 15th - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

August 29th - Antwerp, Belgium - Fire Is Gold

August 30th - Oberhausen, Germany - Hype Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories