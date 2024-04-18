Buffalo Tom Premiere Third Single 'Autumn Letter' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buffalo Tom offers an early listen of Autumn Letter, the latest single from their forthcoming album Jump Rope, with a premiere on Magnet Magazine.

Recorded at Woolly Mammoth Sound, “Autumn Letter” was the first song the group tackled fresh out of pandemic quarantine.“It reminds me of a certain kind of classic Buffalo Tom song from our Let Me Come Over era,” says Bill Janovitz. “It’s big, open chords are strummed way up high on the capo’d guitar neck, with a little Van Morrison Celtic melodic tinge."

“Autumn Letter” is the third single from their highly anticipated tenth studio album Jump Rope available May 31st on Scrawny Records. To support the release, Buffalo Tom will tour across the U.S. this summer before embarking on a European tour this fall. Pre-orders of limited edition Jump Rope color vinyl are available exclusively at HERE.

U.S. TOUR DATES

Dec 2 / BOSTON, MA @ The Paradise **SOLD OUT**

Jan 13 / NEW YORK, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

March 9 / GLOUCESTER, MA @ The Cut **SOLD OUT**

March 15 / SOMERVILLE, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

March 16 / SOMERVILLE, MA @ The Somerville Theater **SOLD OUT**

May 31 / AMHERST, MA @ The Drake

June 29 / LOWELL, MA @ The Boarding House

August 8 / CHICAGO, IL @ Metro

August 10 / OMAHA, NE @ Outlandia Festival

August 13/ PIONEERTOWN, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

August 15 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

August 17 / SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Independent

More TBA…

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sept 27 / DUBLIN, IE @ Whelan’s

Sept 28 / GLASGOW, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Sept 30 / LONDON, UK @ Lafayette **SOLD OUT**

Oct 3 / ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma **SOLD OUT**

Oct 4 / SNEEK, NL @ Het Bolwerk **SOLD OUT**

Oct 5 / EINDHOVEN, NL @ Come As You Are Festival

Oct 7 / COLOGNE, DE @ Luxor

ABOUT BUFFALO TOM

Bill Janovitz (vocals, guitar), Chris Colbourn (bass, vocals), and Tom Maginnis (drums). Buffalo Tom formed in 1986 at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Their first two albums were produced by J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. fame. Inspired by college radio and seeing bands like Hüsker Dü and The Replacements play -Buffalo Tom's unique blend of melodic indie rock and introspective lyrics helped them gain a dedicated fan base. They will release their 10th studio album Jump Rope on May 31, 2024 on Scrawny Records, distributed by Music on Vinyl.

Photo Credit: Kelly Davidson Studio