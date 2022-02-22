Buffalo Rose Release 'Rabbit' EP with Tom Paxton

Today, Pittsburgh-based sextet Buffalo Rose, recently awarded the Overall Grand Prize at the 18th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards, released their new EP, Rabbit, via Misra Records. The EP was made in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning artist and folk legend Tom Paxton.

Rabbit, a perfect release for the last gasp of winter, combines Paxton's honed writing skills with the instrumental prowess of Buffalo Rose. The songs encompass how sweet, wild, and precious the present is when it is all you have.

The world is strange and dangerous for a rabbit, but even so, a rabbit knows how to take pleasure- in green grass, a safe burrow, or in the warmth of another body. Rabbit's themes are derived from the hope of doing all we can do to find what we're looking for. In this EP, these seven musicians explore answers to many questions and have some serious fun in the process.

Buffalo Rose is a wildly charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh that will change your entire perspective on acoustic music. They take the singer-songwriter tradition to a new level by crafting original songs which are emotive, meticulously arranged, and inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences that never let a dull or predictable moment creep in.

Buffalo Rose's lineup of Lucy Clabby (vocals), Margot Jezerc (vocals), Bryce Rabideau (mandolin), Malcolm Inglis (dobro), Jason Rafalak (upright bass), and Shane McLaughlin (guitar, vocals) pushes itself and each other far beyond their perceived limits and blends their diverse and atypical approach to songwriting with the desire to see how unique a song can get and still feel like home.

They use powerful vocal harmonies, strong playing, and an original vision to operate at every possible emotional level and put on dynamic live shows that are unforgettable experiences. They go from up and moving to sad and sweet and back again, bringing the entire audience along.

This combination of artistry and enthusiasm makes Buffalo Rose one of the most vital and important groups working today. Rather than play the folk music of the past, the band gleefully combines genres and ideas together to move acoustic music forward to a new, contemporary place without ever losing sight of its roots.

Fans of Lake Street Dive, Nickel Creek, and Punch Brothers will find much to like in this crew. Anyone seeking compelling new acoustic music needs to join Buffalo Rose in the future right now.

Rabbit is available for streaming on your favorite platform(s) and is available for purchase HERE. Be sure to follow Buffalo Rose at the links below for the latest news and updates.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

4/2 - Amazing Things Arts Center - Framingham, MA

5/7-5/8 - Central Ohio Folk Festival - Columbus, OH

5/18-5/22 - Folk Alliance International Conference - Kansas City, MO

6/16-6/18 - Smoked Country Jam - Cross Fork, PA

6/18 - Solarfest - Pittsburgh, PA