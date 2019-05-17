Buckle Up Now, Marty Brown's AMERICAN HIGHWAY Album Is Out Now

It's time to buckle up! Marty Brown's much-anticipated new album, AMERICAN HIGHWAY, is out and available for purchase now. The gregarious Kentuckian officially launched the project last night as he wooed industry insiders and select guests with a party at B.M.I.-Nashville's posh digs. Today, the Country star guests on WSMV-TV's Today In Nashville show, an appearance that follows visits to Country Aircheck, MusicRow Magazine and All Access earlier this week.

Early reviews are full of praise for the project: The Morton Report calls Brown, "An American hero (who) takes a full-blown top-down ride on AMERICAN HIGHWAY. Buckle up now." Lonesome Highway notes Marty's "fans will be delighted to have him back and new listeners will find a singer and writer giving his all and hitting some solid blue-collar sentiments." ParcBench observes "Every song in this collection has a high degree of flair, each in their own style, yet all of them rooted in traditional Country music." Click through for more coverage: Fastline Fast Track, Roughstock, Music Mix Daily, Wheel Country and The Daily Banner.

AMERICAN HIGHWAY is Marty's first album release in over 20 years, and listeners agree that his new music proves he is writing - and singing - better than ever. This is a righteous, joyful foray featuring stylistic growth and gentle genre bending. Marty shares production credits with the revered Jon Tiven (B.B. King, Wilson Pickett, Waylon Jennings) with whom he co-wrote all of the disc's 10 songs.

Catch Marty live:

5/18 - Overtime Sports Grille, Franklin, KY

5/24 - The Blacksmith Restaurant, Jackson, TN

5/30 - Lewisport Heritage Festival, Lewisport, KY

5/31 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon, KY

6/7 - Martin's BBQ, Nashville - Fan Club Performance/Meet & Greet

6/29 - Tift Theater, Tifton, GA

7/13 - Americana Celebration, White House, TN

8/9 - Kentucky Opry, Benton, KY

8/24 - Rowan County Fair, Morehead, KY

9/6 - The Crowded House Restaurant, Madisonville, KY

10/4 - Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Acoustic Performance, Mt. Vernon, KY

Born in Maceo, Kentucky, Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd ("I'm From The Country"), Brooks & Dunn ("It Ain't Me If It Ain't You"), and Trace Adkins ("When I Stop Loving You"). After releasing three albums for the label, Marty disappeared from the public eye. Though he still traveled to Nashville to write, Brown spent most of his time with his family in Kentucky. He returned to the national stage with a show-stopping performance on America's Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to step back into the spotlight and since then he has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage, and signed autographs at CMA Music Fest. His much-anticipated album, AMERICAN HIGHWAY, is available for purchase now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You