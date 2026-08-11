Stephen Bishop to Perform at GRAMMY Museum's Clive Davis Theater

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Stephen Bishop, the Oscar- and two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, is set to make his first live appearance in seven years at the GRAMMY Museum's Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. The acoustic evening will bring together special guests Jack Tempchin, Marcus Eaton and James Lee Stanley, along with a live conversation moderated by Liz Kamlet.

'I'm really just a kid from San Diego,' Stephen says in his autobiography On and Off. Known for hits like 'On and On,' as well as the theme songs for Tootsie and Animal House, Stephen's compositions have been recorded by everyone from Pavarotti to Beyoncé. He's written for Barbra Streisand and ABBA, his music amassing combined 6.1B streams just last year.

Jack Tempchin

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee wrote the Eagles classics 'Peaceful Easy Feeling' and 'Already Gone,' along with several Glenn Frey solo hits, including 'The One You Love' and 'Smuggler's Blues.'

Marcus Eaton

David Crosby's longtime creative partner has also collaborated with Bob Dylan, Seal, Flea and Rodrigo y Gabriela. He co-wrote songs for Croz and scored the GRAMMY-nominated documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name.

The veteran singer-songwriter blends finely crafted songs, masterful guitar playing and sharp comedy. He has toured with Bonnie Raitt and Robin Williams, recorded with Peter Tork and composed music for Emmy- and CableACE-winning television specials.

The performance coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bishop's debut album CARELESS, which featured contributions from Art Garfunkel, Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan and includes the Billboard Hot 100 hit On and On. A limited edition vinyl reissue of the album, featuring two new bonus tracks, is set for release on Bishop's own label, Life's A Bish Records.

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