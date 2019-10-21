Bryan Adams Makes Wynn Las Vegas Debut with 'Shine A Light' Tour

This spring, Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with his "Shine A Light" tour. Named after his 14th studio album that debuted at No. 1 on album charts earlier this year, Adams will present his celebrated songs in a three-night engagement spanning April 22-25, 2020. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Amassing an influential four-decade career, Adams has collaborated with iconic performers such as Barbra Streisand, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart and Sting, as well as pop music superstars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. His unparalleled catalogue of hits, effortless stage presence and incredible vocals continue to delight audiences around the world. In this limited-time engagement, Adams will present his popular hits including "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Summer of '69," "Heaven," "Cuts Like A Knife," "Shine A Light" and more.

Ticket Information

Dates: April 22, 24-25, 2020

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $59.50-$250 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

In conjunction with "Shine A Light," Adams has partnered with DHL to plant a tree for each ticket sold from the worldwide tour.

Adams is a Companion of the Order of Canada, an inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame, and he is the recipient of both GRAMMY and Juno Awards, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. Outside of his musical accomplishments, Adams has received the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his charitable concerts and campaigns over the course of his career, as well as the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for his lifetime contributions to the Canadian arts.





