Bruce Soord Premieres New Video For 'All This Will Be Yours'

Ahead of the release on 25th October, of the new solo album, All This Will Be Yours from Bruce Soord, the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and frontman for The Pineapple Thief, Soord has revealed his video for the title track.

Take a good look

As all this will be yours

The new album, described by Soord as an observational record, it is inspired by the joy felt by the birth of his third child juxtaposed by the local deprivation in his hometown and with the release of the title track Soord explores these themes more "This song was literally inspired by walking with my new-born daughter in my hometown of Yeovil. I love my hometown, but it's got its fair share of problems. I was taken by the contrast of this smiling soul staring up from her pram, surrounded by lost souls. Drunks, addicts, the hopeless. Near me is a notorious drug den. No windows, no electricity, no running water. But nevertheless, it is a hive of activity. Lifeless addicts drifting in and out. So our only choice was 'to push past 158'. Myself, turning a blind eye. The community turning a blind eye. But don't get me wrong, I love my hometown. And the people in it. All this will be hers."

Bruce continues "The video was created by George Laycock and produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual, who I've worked with previously, was shot in London rather than Yeovil as a way of, hopefully, reflecting the universal themes of the song. Talking of the themes, they are not universally bleak. There is plenty to be worried about. But there really is plenty to be hopeful for as well".

Tracklisting:

1. The Secrets I Know [02:24]

2. Our Gravest Threat Apart [04:14]

3. The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man [03:44]

4. All This Will Be Yours [06:04]

5. Time Does Not Exist[03:33]

6. One Misstep [04:00]

7. You Hear The Voices[06:54]

8. Cut The Flowers[04:35]

9. One Day I Will Leave You [05:17]

All This Will Be Yours will be released on CD, LP, digitally and as a deluxe hardback book 3 disc edition featuring the album on CD, with an extra CD of acoustic re-workings and bonus studio tracks plus a DVD with All This Will Be Yours as a Hi-res 24/88 WAV stereo album, Hi res 24/88 WAV acoustic album and Hi res 24/88 WAV bonus studio tracks, all of which will also be available in 24/88 DTS 5.1 surround.

Bruce Soord has confirmed he'll be supporting his new album with live shows beginning early next year - look out for more dates to be announced soon:

Jan 25 - NL - De Cacaofabriek, Popzaal, Helmond

Mar 20-21 - NL - Prognosis Festival - Eindhoven

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF will be playing their first ever North America tour in November and December 2019:

Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Nov 20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Nov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Nov 23 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall

Nov 24 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Nov 26 - Quebec City, Canada - Palais Montcalm

Nov 27 - Montreal, Canada - Corona Theatre

Nov 28 - Toronto, Canada - Mod Club

Nov 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Nov 30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

Dec 1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Dec 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

Dec 4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

Dec 6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Dec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Dec 10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Dec 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Dec 13 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

Dec 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos





