Bruce Cockburn Set for Acclaimed Mountain Stage Radio Appearance; New World Tour Dates Announced

Legendary singer/songwriter/guitarist Bruce Cockburn, whose palette of honors and awards includes 13 Canadian JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada and recent inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame spanning a 50+ year career, is set to appear on the National Public Radio performance show, “Mountain Stage,” beginning Friday, March 29th.
Recorded on February 1st at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, Cockburn was joined on stage that night by Colin Hay, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Chuck Prophet & the Make Out Quartet and The Lucky Valentines. “Mountain Stage” with host Kathy Mattea airs on over 260 NPR Stations nationwide. You can find the station listings here: On The Radio - Mountain Stage
Bruce Cockburn’s most-recent album, O Sun O Moon, has generated world-wide acclaim and radio airplay. He’s enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist.
He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.
Bruce Cockburn will begin yet another international tour in March to support O Sun O Moon, with shows in Italy, as well as an extensive string of dates in the US and Canada.
MAR 5 - CHIARI ITALY - - - AUDITORIUM SCHOLE
MAR 6 - BOLOGNA ITALY - TEATRO DEHON
MAR 8 - CASTELFRANCO ITALY - CASA DEL POPOLO
MAR 9 - TORINO ITALY - - FOLK CLUB
MAR 11 - ROME ITALY - - - PARCO DELLA MUSICA
APR 24 - SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - HAROLD MIOSSI THEATRE
APR 25 - LAS VEGAS NV - SMITH CENTRE FOR ARTS
APR 27 - PRESCOTT AZ - - YAVAPAN ARTS CENTER
APR 28 - TUCSON AZ - - - RIALTO THEATRE
APR 30 - ALBUQUERQUE NM - - KIMO THEATRE
MAY 2 - AUSTIN TX - - - 04 CENTER
MAY 3 - HOUSTON TX - - HEIGHTS THEATRE
MAY 4 - DALLAS TX - - - - KESSLER THEATRE
MAY 6 - ROGERS AR - - - VICTORY THEATRE
MAY 7 - ST. LOUIS MO - - DELMAR HALL
MAY 8 - OKLAHOMA CITY OK - TOWER THEATRE
MAY 10 - BOULDER CO - - BOULDER THEATRE
MAY 11 - BASALT CO - - - ARTS CAMPUS
MAY 12 - SALT LAKE CITY UT - - STATE ROOM
MAY 24 - LINDSAY ON - - FLATO ACADEMY THEATRE
MAY 25 - TORONTO ON - MASSEY HALL
MAY 26 - GUELPH ON - - WAR MEMORIAL HALL
MAY 28 - LONDON ON - - GRAND THEATRE
MAY 29 - HUNTSVILLE ON - - - ALGONQUIN THEATRE
MAY 30 - KINGSTON ON - GRAND THEATRE
MAY 31 - OTTAWA ON - - NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE
