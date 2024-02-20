Bruce Cockburn Set for Acclaimed Mountain Stage Radio Appearance; New World Tour Dates Announced

Legendary singer/songwriter/guitarist Bruce Cockburn, whose palette of honors and awards includes 13 Canadian JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada and recent inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame spanning a 50+ year career, is set to appear on the National Public Radio performance show, “Mountain Stage,” beginning Friday, March 29th.

Recorded on February 1st at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, Cockburn was joined on stage that night by Colin Hay, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Chuck Prophet & the Make Out Quartet and The Lucky Valentines. “Mountain Stage” with host Kathy Mattea airs on over 260 NPR Stations nationwide. You can find the station listings here: On The Radio - Mountain Stage

Bruce Cockburn’s most-recent album, O Sun O Moon, has generated world-wide acclaim and radio airplay. He’s enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist.

He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.

Bruce Cockburn will begin yet another international tour in March to support O Sun O Moon, with shows in Italy, as well as an extensive string of dates in the US and Canada.

BRUCE COCKBURN 2024 WORLD TOUR DATES

MAR 5 - CHIARI ITALY - - - AUDITORIUM SCHOLE

MAR 6 - BOLOGNA ITALY - TEATRO DEHON

MAR 8 - CASTELFRANCO ITALY - CASA DEL POPOLO

MAR 9 - TORINO ITALY - - FOLK CLUB

MAR 11 - ROME ITALY - - - PARCO DELLA MUSICA

APR 24 - SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - HAROLD MIOSSI THEATRE

APR 25 - LAS VEGAS NV - SMITH CENTRE FOR ARTS

APR 27 - PRESCOTT AZ - - YAVAPAN ARTS CENTER

APR 28 - TUCSON AZ - - - RIALTO THEATRE

APR 30 - ALBUQUERQUE NM - - KIMO THEATRE

MAY 2 - AUSTIN TX - - - 04 CENTER

MAY 3 - HOUSTON TX - - HEIGHTS THEATRE

MAY 4 - DALLAS TX - - - - KESSLER THEATRE

MAY 6 - ROGERS AR - - - VICTORY THEATRE

MAY 7 - ST. LOUIS MO - - DELMAR HALL

MAY 8 - OKLAHOMA CITY OK - TOWER THEATRE

MAY 10 - BOULDER CO - - BOULDER THEATRE

MAY 11 - BASALT CO - - - ARTS CAMPUS

MAY 12 - SALT LAKE CITY UT - - STATE ROOM

MAY 24 - LINDSAY ON - - FLATO ACADEMY THEATRE

MAY 25 - TORONTO ON - MASSEY HALL

MAY 26 - GUELPH ON - - WAR MEMORIAL HALL

MAY 28 - LONDON ON - - GRAND THEATRE

MAY 29 - HUNTSVILLE ON - - - ALGONQUIN THEATRE

MAY 30 - KINGSTON ON - GRAND THEATRE

MAY 31 - OTTAWA ON - - NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE