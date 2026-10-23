Brother Bird Shares Live Video for 'Pariah' Featuring Manchester Orchestra
The album was co-produced by Glaser, Andy Hull, Jamie Martens, and Owen Lewis.
Brother Bird, the project of singer-songwriter Caroline Glaser, has released a live video for her song 'Pariah,' which features Manchester Orchestra as the backing band. The track is from her recent album The Lodge In Miller County, which was released last month via Easy Does It Records. The album and its singles have earned praise and support from Alt Revue, Radio Milwaukee, Atwood Magazine, Americana Highways, Magnet Magazine, The Big Takeover, Loud Women, and more. The LP was co-produced by Glaser, Andy Hull, Jamie Martens, and Owen Lewis.
Glaser's songwriting lives in tight, intimate spaces, full of the embarrassments and small indignities that come with being human. An early brush with televised stardom shaped her ambitions in music. It made her certain she didn't want to be a product, and led her to the realization that actually making music is what she cares about. She gave herself the role of captain of the ship, working closely with friends and mentors Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra on her first LP, Gardens, before co-producing and writing her 2024 Easy Does It Records debut, Another Year, with producer Owen Lewis.
Beyond Brother Bird, Glaser has stayed busy. Last year she announced Funambulist, a new band with longtime friend and collaborator Kevin Devine, formed after months on the road together. She opened for and accompanied Devine on the Make the Clocks Worse tour (the joint anniversary run for KD's Make the Clocks Move and New Amsterdam's Worse for the Wear), along with a handful of solo shows and Bad Books dates. She has since been invited to sing on Bad Books 2 (Revisited) alongside longtime collaborators and pals Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, and has been quietly writing with Hull on a separate project for the past few years, with more to share soon.
'Pariah (f. Manchester Orchestra)' is out today via Easy Does It Records.
Brother Bird - Live Dates
10/23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza @
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts @
10/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club @
10/27 – Charlotte, NC – Amos' Southend @
10/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse @
11/12 – New York, NY – Adler Hall #
11/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre #
11/15 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre #
11/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium #
11/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle #
@ w/ Hey Nothing
# w/ Manchester Orchestra
The Lodge In Miller County - Track Listing
1. The Lodge In Miller County
2. Bride
3. Chameleon
4. Pariah
5. Prodigy
6. Dirt
7. Evaporate
8. Patient
9. Supermarket
10. Landlord
11. Spectacle (feat. Andy Hull)
12. Pessimist
About Brother Bird
Brother Bird is the project of Caroline Glaser, whose work blends intimate, confessional lyricism with atmospheric indie textures. Drawing influence from artists like Mazzy Star, Big Thief, and The Cranberries, her music sits in a space that is both soft and unflinching, often centering on themes of imposter syndrome, dissatisfaction, and the complexity of being human.
The Lodge In Miller County was produced by Glaser alongside Jamie Martens, Owen Lewis, and Andy Hull, continuing a collaborative thread that has helped shape her evolving sound while maintaining the emotional clarity at the center of her work.
Across releases including her self-titled EP, Gardens, and Easy Does It Records debut Another Year, Glaser has built a catalog defined by vulnerability, specificity, and a distinct sense of voice.
Photo Credit: Chris Bauer
Photo Credit: Chris Bauer
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