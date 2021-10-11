Brooklyn-based Punk Band Surfbort Release New Album 'Keep On Truckin'

Brooklyn punk superstars Surfbort have just released their new raucously outrageous & much anticipated album, Keep on Truckin'.

This full-length is part of the recently launched partnership between legendary producer, composer and philanthropist, Linda Perry and SoundCloud/Repost.

"In an age of division where presentation has trumped content, where billionaires blast into space as the wealth gap increases and the entire society teeters on the spectrum of addiction, Keep on Truckin' reminds us that we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape," says singer Dani Miller.

In celebration, Surfbort have also released a new video for the track "Big Star," which premiered today on Brooklyn Vegan.

"'Big Star' is about finding yourself after drug addiction. That life has tons in store beyond your wildest dreams," Dani explains. "Big Star" is also about the loneliness in life, and how there will be lonely transition periods but the love you are searching for is within. No matter if you are a big star in a big world or have a trash car in a small world you are living and learning and the universe has a ton in store for you."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Big Star":