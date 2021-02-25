Brooklyn Producer Rodney Hazard Announces New EP 'Mercury Ocean'

Drawing from a deep well of artistic inspiration, Brooklyn-based artist Rodney Hazard is a product of his unconventional creative approach. Today, the creative virtuoso announces his newest EP, Mercury Ocean, with singer/songwriter Gigi Santos, and shares a new lyric video for their single "Duppy".

"The track asks an existential question. It plays an important role as the final chapter of a bigger story, but as a stand-alone record, it gets you thinking," Gigi says. "Why am I here? What's my purpose? What's the point of it all? You almost spiral out of control, but by the end you know everything is going to be okay, and that brings you back."

Rodney is a music producer, creative director, and the founder of Le Loup Studios based in Brooklyn, New York. Boasting an impressive repertoire of musical and visual art collaborations with his lucid, emotive production, he's worked with artists including multi-platinum recording artist Bipolar Sunshine, members of the A$AP Mob, Heavy D, Meyhem Lauren, AZ, Joe Budden, and many more.

As the co-founder and headlining DJ of the New York City resident party, NVRSleep, Rodney is on a unique mission to blend his love of design and passion for music to empower creatives. As a musician and DJ, he has performed across the U.S, Europe, and Canada. He's played with Future, Run The Jewels, Alchemist, Buddy, Mannie Fresh, and has even gone on international tours on his own accord. Rodney facilitates a variety of audiovisual experiences and shoots content across the world, fostering a sense of inclusivity amongst his audiences.

Due for independent release at the end of the Spring, Rodney's upcoming release Mercury Ocean showcases Rodney's strongest production and storytelling to date. By teaming up with singer Gigi Santos, the EP presents Rodney as the musical mastermind behind its melodic soundscapes while Gigi tells the narrative of a woman finding her purpose. The result is a blistering tumult of emotions, moving between painful admissions and sheer bravado-that potent mix that only Gigi can offer. "Mercury Ocean is refreshing, raw, honest, and driven by the idea that music should take us to another world," Rodney explains.

"Mercury Ocean is a perfect representation of the musical and artistic chemistry Rodney and I have," Gigi says. The process of creating this project was so seamless, yet every part of it was heavily thought out in order to ensure a wildly vivid experience for the listener. There's so much room for imaginative interpretation, and I'm so excited to finally share it and see what people take from it."

Watch the lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Curwyn Henry