Brooklyn-Based Artist BAYLI Releases Gay Anthem, 'Telly Bag'

Brooklyn artist and songwriter BAYLI today unveils her new single 'TELLY BAG' via her own self-titled label. Produced by Jonathan Santana, 'TELLY BAG' is an avantpop-meets-UK-DnB, genre-blending ode to BAYLI's love for Telfar, fashion and her queer identity. Directed by Alex Gayoso, the stylistic accompanying video sees BAYLI and a cast of queer creators from her community come together in a celebration of their individuality and personal style.



"Its always been important to me to shed light on communities that are often underrepresented so I really wanted to make sure the 'TELLY BAG' music video was a total celebration of our community and all things gay! All of the models in the video are legendary queer artists and creators who we asked to come dressed as their most authentic selves while accessorising with gender non-conforming pieces from Telfar fresh off the SS22 runway. From Brendan Jordan, who you might know as the iconic kid who vogued DOWN on a local new channel a few years back, to Kidd Kenn, one of the first publicly gay rappers signed to Def Jam Records, the video incapsulates what feels like to be a bad bitch in 2022"

Fresh from supporting SHYGIRL on her US tour dates earlier this year, BAYLI arrives back in London this month for her first UK performance as she headlines London's Folklore on 16th May. TICKETS/MORE INFO



BAYLI first made waves in 2016 as the frontwoman of the punk band The Skins, where her infectious melodies and signature songwriting were cultivated under the mentorship of music guru Rick Rubin. Now an independent artist, BAYLI's musical output is as equally pop as it is R&B, rock, & punk, all delivered with a fierce stylish edge and unabashed confidence. Hailing from Brooklyn, NYC is her lifeblood, inspiring her fearless take on what it means to be an artist in the 21st century. BAYLI released her debut EP stories from new york last year to acclaim from the likes of BBC Radio 1, DAZED, Numero, Dummy, CLASH and more.