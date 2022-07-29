Brooke Eden Releases New EP, CHOOSING YOU

Vocal powerhouse Brooke Eden has released her hotly-anticipated EP Choosing You, available on all digital streaming platforms via BBR Music Group. The five-track EP follows Eden's 2021 trilogy of releases, and is a personal statement of love, self-acceptance, and resilience. From the shimmering acoustics and clever wordplay on "Knock" to the driving backbeat of "Comeback Love," Eden meshes her clear message of assurance with some expert production and toe-tapping musicianship. Listen to Choosing You at the link HERE.

"Choosing You was written during the first chapter of my life where I really felt comfortable in my skin," Eden says. "I hope people feel a sharpened sense of self-worth after listening to it. I'm so excited it's finally out in the world!"

These last few months have proven busy for Brooke. In addition to making her national television debut on NBC's TODAY, Brooke made her ACM Awards performance debut, joining Parmalee and Blanco Brown for a performance of their platinum multinational No. 1 smash hit "Just the Way." Brooke's "Music Matters with RIAA" partnership is in full swing, meeting with Congressman David Cicilline, Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, for a conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ equality and representation. Additionally, Brooke engaged with and performed for campers at Girls Inc., at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, sharing how music inspired her to be her true self, and encouraged campers to share their stories and what songs have inspired them.

Choosing You, co-written by Eden and produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Frasure, is a five-track account of Eden's journey to back to herself. One simple question - "what makes you happy?" - spawned writing sessions that acted as therapy for her. In those sessions Eden wrote about healing, learning, love, loss, happiness, and the threads that tie them all together. Heralded by Billboard as a 'fiery country star-in-the-making," Eden has used her personal journey to self-acceptance to create music that is both bold and passionate with the message that it is okay to be who you are. Since the first week of its release, the video for the EP's lead track "Left You For Me" has been in steady rotation at CMT punctuated by an airing in Times Square. On Choosing You, Eden is joined by collaborators including Steph Jones, Jon Stone, Sarah Buxton, and Brandon Day.

Choosing You Tracklist:

1. Knock

(Brooke Eden, Steph Jones, Jesse Frasure)

2. Left You For Me

(Brooke Eden, Kyle Schlienger, Jon Stone)

3. Comeback Love

(Brooke Eden, Jesse Frasure, Sarah Buxton)

4. Heartless

(Brooke Eden, Connie Harrington, Lindsay Rimes)

5. Off The Ground

(Brooke Eden, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym)