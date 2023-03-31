Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bronx Drill Star Sha Ek Releases New Single 'It's About Time'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Unleashing more heat, rising Bronx Drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) shares his pummeling new track "It's About Time" officially on all streaming platforms today via Defiant / Warner Records.

The song's production overflows with energy sped up by a warped loop and a booming low end. Meanwhile, his gritty delivery lands with fair warning. He teased the track by unveiling the music video earlier this month, and it has already generated upwards 315K YouTube views and counting. He affirms his place as Bronx Drill's most urgent voice once more.

This banger follows "Situated," which has notably posted up 300K Spotify streams and over 541K YouTube views on the music video. With more music on the horizon, it's Sha EK's time in 2023...

Sha EK's Return Of The Jiggy project and his previously released tape Face of The What have already made a major impact on the rap game and the drill genre at large in 2022. The latter peaked at #1 on Billboard's Heat Seeker chart while this year alone Sha EK has garnered widespread coverage from the likes of XXL, BET, NPR, UPROXX, Okayplayer and many more.

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT SHA EK:

Sha EK is at the forefront of a new wave of urgent, militant, and captivating street rap: Bronx drill. The 19-year-old's booming, serrated rasp overflows with the aggression and emotion required to tear through the most thunderous and frenetic drill beats.

On energetic, war-ready singles like the smash "D&D," the South Bronx native brings you to the trenches, moving at breakneck speed through places where shots could ring out at any moment. Born Chalim Perry to Honduran parents, Sha EK spent much of his upbringing observing the harsh realities of the Melrose section of the South Bronx.

At 15, he survived a gunshot wound while walking in his neighborhood, which prompted him to record the vivid and visceral drill we hear today.

Local support mounted with each single he released, but Sha Ek broke beyond his neighborhood with 2020's "D&D." With over 5.2M views on YouTube alone, "D&D" has become a Bronx drill anthem that proves the subgenre has the potential to reach well beyond the five boroughs.

Now that he's signed to Warner Records, Sha EK's working tirelessly on his debut project. He believes what comes next will advance the sound of Bronx drill while showcasing his own stylistic and melodic capabilities. His intensity remains, but these days he's also recording soulful tracks that capture his pain and will surely echo out into the listening world. No matter how far his music reaches, every win is a victory for his city, his neighborhood, and his family.

Credit - Drew Young


