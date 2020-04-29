Broken Witt Rebels Share New Video For 'Ok Hotel' And Rescheduled UK Tour Dates

Birmingham rockers Broken Witt Rebels have just released the video for the title track of their new album OK Hotel.

Watch below!



Featuring super-8mm style footage of the USA along with backstage and performance clips, it's a dreamily evocative, semi-nostalgic vision of the great American road-trip.



The band comment; "'OK Hotel' was actually inspired by some of the places we have stayed in while touring in Europe but it's also a song that really reflects how America hit us as four lads from Birmingham; the wide open roads, the imagery, it was a bit like stepping into the set of some of our favourite films growing up. The video nails that feeling for us. Ross Syner who directed knows how to express that visually."



The track follows the band's previous singles 'Rich Get Richer', 'Running With The Wolves' and 'Money', all of which feature on OK Hotel, their most confident body of work to date. Throughout the album's 13 tracks, Broken Witt Rebels pay homage to their home- town, honouring their working-class roots and demonstrating their ability to craft songs that are honest and equipped for the 21st century.



OK Hotel has been praised by the likes of Classic Rock, Maverick Magazine, Planet Rock, Powerplay and more, and will be supported by a full headline tour of the UK this September, with dates rescheduled from the spring.



'OK HOTEL' HEADLINE UK TOUR DATES

01 Sept - Exeter, Cavern

02 Sept - Leicester, O2 Academy

03 Sept - Norwich, The Waterfront

04 Sept - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

06 Sept - Buckley, Tivoli

11 Sept - Edinburgh, The Mash House

12 Sept - Aberdeen, The Tunnels

13 Sept - Liverpool, Jimmy's

14 Sept - Nottingham, Bodega

15 Sept - Cambridge, Portland Arms

17 Sept - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

18 Sept - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

20 Sept - Tunbridge Wells, Forum

22 Sept - Southampton, Joiners

23 Sept - Brighton, Green Door Store

26 Sept - Leeds, Lending Rooms

27 Sept - Hull, The Polar Bear

28 Sept - London, 100 Club

29 Oct - Dublin, The Green Room

30 Oct - Belfast, Voodoo

22 Nov - Hamburg, Nochtwache

24 Nov - Cologne, Blue Shell

25 Nov - Berlin, Musik & Frieden





