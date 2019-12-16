Broken Witt Rebels Share 'Money' Video & Announce Additional UK Dates

Following a triumphant headline show at London's Boston Music Room on Friday, Birmingham's finest, Broken Witt Rebels, have shared a brand new lyric video for the track 'Money', taken from their upcoming second studio album, OK Hotel, set for global release on March 13th.

Combining irresistible blues-tinged tones with contemporary rock sensibilities, 'Money' is a pulsing, bold and electrifying mammoth. Laden with gutsy guitars, impassioned vocal delivery plus an infectious rock 'n' roll swagger, it's a toe-tapping, fist-pumping anthem driven by sultry verses and a gigantic arena-worthy chorus. With tracks like this it's no wonder the four have been dubbed "the Brummie Kings Of Leon", inspired by the likes of Rival Sons, Kaleo and Alabama Shakes.

This new lyric video for 'Money' follows the band's most recent release, 'Running With The Wolves' , both tracks - now available as a double A-side 7" vinyl single - serving as a first taste of what's to come on OK Hotel. The album is available to pre-order at https://brokenwittrebels.lnk.to/OKHotel

Having recently announced their April / March 2020 headline tour in support of the album's release, Broken Witt Rebels have now confirmed two additional dates; these will take place at the Steelmill in Wolverhampton and at London's historic 100 Club. See full tour dates below.

Since their incarnation in 2015, BWRs - comprising Danny Core (vocals), James Tranter (guitar), Luke Davis (bass) and James Dudley (drums) - have independently worked a series of acclaimed EPs and released their self-titled debut album in 2017 (also via Snakefarm).

Honing their craft on the live circuit, the releases have been supported by headline and support shows in both Europe and the US, including a Stateside run with Texan rockers Whiskey Myers plus European dates with Blue October.

Broken Witt Rebels have also appeared at a host of major European festivals, including Reading and Leeds, Download UK, Wacken Open Air, Camden Rocks and The Great Escape, and over the past month have been on the road for a series of headline UK shows, with only two dates remaining in Sheffield and Manchester.

UK HEADLINE SHOWS

Broken Witt Rebels are one of Birmingham's best home-grown talents with a modern, Nashville-rock-meets-cutting-edge-pop style that's made for the 21st century.



DECEMBER 2019

19th - Sheffield, The Greystones

20th - Manchester, Night & Day

MARCH 2020

21st - Wolverhampton, Steelmill (newly added)23rd - Cambridge, Portland Arms25th - Leeds, Lending Rooms26th - Liverpool, Jimmy's27th - Leicester, O2 Academy 2

APRIL 2020





1st - Brighton, Green Door Store2nd - Southampton, The Joiners4th - Cardiff, CLWB5th - Nottingham, Bodega7th - London, 100 Club (newly added)