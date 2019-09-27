Broken Bells Share 'Good Luck'

Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (of The Shins), collectively known as Broken Bells, have released their newest song "Good Luck." The song is available now for purchase and streaming across all platforms through Danger Mouse's 30th Century Records, via AWAL.

Much like last year's "as adventurous as always" (Stereogum) standalone single "Shelter," "Good Luck" bears the unmistakable sonic signature of Broken Bells unveiled on 2010's eponymous debut and 2014's After The Disco-in other words, the instantly recognizable audible fingerprints of both Mercer and Burton melded into something entirely other. As with neo-classic Broken Bells tracks including "The High Road" and "Holding On For Life," "Good Luck" is completed by deceptively apocalyptic sonic and lyrical imagery that is actually more rooted in present day reality than any dystopian future. Backing vocals are provided by 30th Century Records signing Alexandra Savior.

In other news, it can now be confirmed that Mercer and Burton have reconvened in the studio and are hard at work on a third Broken Bells album. No release date has been set for this first collection of new Broken Bells material since 2014.

Contacted for comment, Broken Bells replied collectively:



"As with 'Shelter,' we wanted to release 'Good Luck' while it felt timely and reflective of specific discussions between the two of us, questioning the state of things, as we do...

Both of us are constantly working on music at any given time, yet we always drift back to one another as Broken Bells. When it happens naturally, it happens-and right now it's happened in the form of writing and recording sessions for the third Broken Bells album."





