Billboard reports that hip-hop boy band Brockhampton will embark on a North American tour to promote their new album, "Ginger."

The Heaven Belongs to You begins Oct. 26 at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will end Dec. 13 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Tour dates are listed here.

Stream "Ginger" here:

