Broadway's Lexi Lawson Releases Hit Single

Broadway star and TV actress Lexi Lawson has just released a new single. "It's Not Right, But It's Okay" is an energetic reimagining of Whitney Houston's smash hit. The song has been brought back to the audience almost 25 years after its original release.

Lexi's new version of the song is a club/dance/EDM version, created by New York City's DJ TORIE. With Lexi's electrifying vocals, this song is quickly becoming an international hit. The song is now available at all major streaming sites and can be quickly accessed here:

https://fanlink.to/itsnotrightbutitsokay

Lexi played the lead as Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit, Hamilton. This marked her return to the music of Miranda, having performed in the first national tour of In the Heights in the leading role of Vanessa. She also played Mimi in the National Rent tour.

Lexi performed on the #1 Song on iTunes First Burn (Hamilton Radio Pop). The track featured the 5 leading ladies of the different productions of Hamilton.