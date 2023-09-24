Broadway Harpist Kirsten Agresta-Copely Releases AQUAMARINE Featuring MOULIN ROUGE!'s Katie Kresek

Composer and Broadway harpist (Camelot, Paradise Square, Wonderland, and 11 more!), Kirsten Agresta-Copely, has released her highly anticipated New Age album, Aquamarine. Imbued with memories of her late mother, Aquamarine is Kirsten's heartfelt homage to the woman who ignited the artist's passion for both music, and the sea.

Kirsten's mother, a remarkable pianist (and former Miss Michigan), played an integral role in shaping her daughter's musical journey. From their earliest moments together at the piano, to countless hours of travel for harp lessons and performances, Kirsten's mother provided unwavering support and guidance, which set the stage for Kirsten's artistic development.

Aquamarine features Kirsten's evocative compositions, all musically visualizing the vastness and mystery of the deep blue sea. Each track carries the listener on a transformative sojourn, guided by the artist's empathy for the natural world. Kirsten's crystalline melodies resonate with the glassy movements of marine life, the enchantment of Naiads, and the sublime tranquility found in the fathoms of the ocean. And another Broadway artist is featured as Guest Arranger~Strings on the Aquamarine final track, Into The Mist-Moulin Rouge!'s Concert Master/Violinist and Co-Orchestrator, Katie Kresek.

Aquamarine, Kirsten's second New Age release, represents a profound moment of artistic expression, and personal reflection-intertwining the power of the wide and open seas, the beauty of her mother's memory, and the boundless depths of her own artistic vision.

Kirsten's accomplishments as a musician are vast, and diverse. She has graced prestigious stages around the globe, performed for Heads of State, and collaborated with renowned artists. Her contributions to the world of music education are equally significant, having held esteemed positions at Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, and Sarah Lawrence College.

For more information, and to listen to Aquamarine, visit: https://www.kirstencopelymusic.com/fyc