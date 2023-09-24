Broadway Harpist Kirsten Agresta-Copely Releases AQUAMARINE Featuring MOULIN ROUGE!'s Katie Kresek

The album is now available for streaming.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party Photo 4 Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Broadway Harpist Kirsten Agresta-Copely Releases AQUAMARINE Featuring MOULIN ROUGE!'s Katie Kresek

Composer and Broadway harpist (Camelot, Paradise Square, Wonderland, and 11 more!), Kirsten Agresta-Copely, has released her highly anticipated New Age album, Aquamarine. Imbued with memories of her late mother, Aquamarine is Kirsten's heartfelt homage to the woman who ignited the artist's passion for both music, and the sea.

Kirsten's mother, a remarkable pianist (and former Miss Michigan), played an integral role in shaping her daughter's musical journey. From their earliest moments together at the piano, to countless hours of travel for harp lessons and performances, Kirsten's mother provided unwavering support and guidance, which set the stage for Kirsten's artistic development.

Aquamarine features Kirsten's evocative compositions, all musically visualizing the vastness and mystery of the deep blue sea. Each track carries the listener on a transformative sojourn, guided by the artist's empathy for the natural world. Kirsten's crystalline melodies resonate with the glassy movements of marine life, the enchantment of Naiads, and the sublime tranquility found in the fathoms of the ocean. And another Broadway artist is featured as Guest Arranger~Strings on the Aquamarine final track, Into The Mist-Moulin Rouge!'s Concert Master/Violinist and Co-Orchestrator, Katie Kresek.

Aquamarine, Kirsten's second New Age release, represents a profound moment of artistic expression, and personal reflection-intertwining the power of the wide and open seas, the beauty of her mother's memory, and the boundless depths of her own artistic vision.

Kirsten's accomplishments as a musician are vast, and diverse. She has graced prestigious stages around the globe, performed for Heads of State, and collaborated with renowned artists. Her contributions to the world of music education are equally significant, having held esteemed positions at Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, and Sarah Lawrence College.

For more information, and to listen to Aquamarine, visit: https://www.kirstencopelymusic.com/fyc



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bruised Peach Music Festival to Be Held in November Photo
Bruised Peach Music Festival to Be Held in November

The Bruised Peach Festival: Where Music, Mysticism, and Community Converge. Immerse yourself in indie, new music, and experimental sounds, while exploring astrology, crystals, and more. Connect with like-minded individuals and embrace life's bruises in a collective space.

2
SWIMM Shares New LP and Focus Track Sun In Your Eyes Photo
SWIMM Shares New LP and Focus Track 'Sun In Your Eyes'

SWIMM shares their new LP 'Best Comedown Ever' and focus track on all DSPs. Check out more information on the latest release here!

3
Ethan Gontar Returns With a Series of New Cover Videos Photo
Ethan Gontar Returns With a Series of New Cover Videos

Ethan Gontar is back with a series of new acoustic cover videos, shot in different landscapes around the world.

4
Oliver Cronin Releases New Single & Video I Need You Featuring Lil XXEL Photo
Oliver Cronin Releases New Single & Video 'I Need You' Featuring Lil XXEL

Oliver Cronin's latest single and music video, 'I Need You,' featuring Lil XXEL, is a captivating and must-watch experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!