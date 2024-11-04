Broadway Alumna Ava Della Pietra Shares New Holiday Single 'Reindeer Rebellion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter and Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra is putting a fresh spin on holiday music with her brand new single, “Reindeer Rebellion,” now streaming on all major platforms. The track starts with a gentle, dreamy melody before building into a driving chorus with a thumping bass line and a dynamic and sassy vocal styling flow.

“‘Reindeer Rebellion’ is about nine feisty reindeer banding together to stand up against those who lack holiday spirit,” Ava explains. “They're determined to bring back the joy and magic of the holidays. I wanted to create a song that gives the holiday season an edgy twist.”

The lyrics tell the story of Rudolph and his crew taking charge when festive cheer starts to fade, with lively lines like “Rudolph’s coming with a Reindeer Rebellion” and “where the good boys at, I’m sick of these hellions.” The song’s playful energy make it a fresh addition to any holiday playlist, perfect for listeners craving something new and unexpected this season.

This release follows the success of Ava’s recent tracks “sick” and “rearview mirror,” both of which have earned her a growing reputation as a young pop artist to watch. “sick” was praised for its clever lyrics and irresistible beat, with Indie Pulse Music calling it a “potential breakthrough moment.” “rearview mirror” tackled the complexities of unspoken feelings and was featured on major playlists, continuing Ava’s trend of creating relatable, engaging music.

With over 16.9 million global streams and a social media following that keeps climbing, Ava’s career is showing no signs of slowing down. And despite her packed music schedule, Ava is also enrolled in the Harvard University-Berklee College of Music Joint Studies Program, a testament to her dedication both in and out of the studio.

ABOUT AVA DELLA PIETRA

Ava Della Pietra is a singer-songwriter whose journey from the bright lights of Broadway to the forefront of the pop music scene has captivated audiences worldwide. With the release of her acclaimed single "ego," which garnered top honors in the Songwriters Guild of America pop song contest, Ava set a new standard for her musical career. Ava's prolific songwriting, with over 130 original songs and 15 releases to date, underscores her exceptional artistry and dedication to her craft. Her numerous national and international songwriting awards are a testament to her talent and the impact of her music. Ava continues to be a source of inspiration, not only for her peers but for aspiring artists everywhere, as she shares her experiences, challenges, and triumphs through her evocative music and storytelling.

Comments