Britt Lower to Star in THE INCIDENT REPORT with Tom Mercier, Jean Yoon & Sook-Yin Lee

Julie Baldassi of Younger Daughter Films and Brian Robertson of Low End are pleased to announce that Britt Lower (Severance [recent 2022 Hollywood Critics Association's Best Actress Award winner], High Maintenance), Tom Mercier (Synonyms, We Are Who We Are), Jean Yoon (Kim's Convenience) and Sook-Yin Lee (Shortbus) will star in the drama/thriller/romance THE INCIDENT REPORT.

The film is executive-produced by Academy Award-winning Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Anomalisa). Principal photography runs from August 2-29, 2022, in Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario.

THE INCIDENT REPORT is writer/director Naomi Jaye's (The Pin) sophomore film, an adaptation of the novel written by Martha Baillie. It is produced by Julie Baldassi (Wildhood, My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes) and Brian Robertson (Cursed Films, Birds without Feathers) with executive producers Aditya Chand, Jonas Prupas, Dean Perlmutter, Charles Baillie and Martha Baillie, and Harland Weiss, Donovan M. Boden, Isil Gilderdale, and Emily Harris.

Librarian Miriam Gordon (Lower) lives in a fog of grief while working amidst marginalized members of the public who populate her downtown public branch. When a burgeoning love-affair with Janko, a younger foreign cab driver (Mercier) coincides with her receiving a series of oddly threatening letters addressed to her, Miriam's sheltered existence is cracked open.

"I'm thrilled to be making THE INCIDENT REPORT into a film after living with Martha Baillie's novel for more than a decade," says writer/director Naomi Jaye. "This is a dark, absurd, sometimes uncomfortable, and in my mind deeply spiritual story about a woman who finds her bravery. It's an immense privilege to be joined by such a talented cast to help bring it to life."

Cinematography by Michael LeBlanc (The Young Arsonists) with production design by Brendan Callaghan (American Gods), and costume design by Emma Doyle (Slash/Back). Casting by Rori Bergman and Karlee Fomalont (I'm Thinking of Ending Things), as well as Marsha Chelsey, CDC (The Pin).

Made in association with Through The Lens Entertainment, with participation from Telefilm Canada, and Ontario Creates; Game Theory Films will be distributing the film domestically in Canada.

Lower is managed by Kirsten Ames management and repped by UTA. Mercier is represented by Fred Malek at Caractères and managed by Brennan O'Donnell at Grandview. Jean Yoon is represented by Kishwar Iqbal at Gary Goddard Agency. Sook-Yin Lee is represented by MaryJane MacCallum at The Arc.

Filmmaker Naomi Jaye's debut feature film The Pin opened in theaters across North America to rave reviews, The New York Times declared, "It is almost bewildering to think what this first-time feature director could build with a larger budget."

Alumnae of the prestigious TIFF Studio, Torino Film Lab, Berlin Talents and TIFF Talent Lab, Naomi is developing a UAE/Canada project The Common Father, a film about a woman's journey in search of her past from Madrid through Mumbai to Amman. It was while completing her MFA at York University that Naomi expanded her screen-based practice to include video installation.

Her latest installation MRI is an immersive exploration of the effects of medical imaging on the body and was recently mounted at the Meridian Arts Center. NOW Magazine called it "hypnotic, deeply personal and a must see". Naomi continues to explore installation and expansive cinema at Queens University where she is completing a PhD. Naomi is a lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Julie Baldassi is a Toronto-based producer whose work has been selected or awarded at Sundance, Tribeca, SXSW, Hot Docs, DOC NYC, Toronto International Film Festival, and others. Most recently, she produced the Mi'kmaw coming of age drama WILDHOOD, which premiered at TIFF and garnered a Canadian Screen Awards' Best Supporting Actor win and 6 nominations including Best Picture.

She has produced several acclaimed short films including Charlie Tyrell's autobiographical doc short MY DEAD DAD'S PORNO TAPES, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award in 2019.

Brian Robertson is a Toronto-based producer who's scripted and unscripted feature work has premiered at BAFICI, Munich, and Tallinn Black Nights, and has screened in various US festivals including SXSW and Slamdance. Most recently, Robertson Executive Produced CURSED FILMS, the two critically acclaimed seasons of AMC/Shudder's docu-series alongside writer/director Jay Cheel.

Kevin Hegge's TRAMPS! was recently chosen as the closing night gala film at the 2022 BFI FLARE Film Festival, and Renuka Jeyapalan's narrative drama STAY THE NIGHT premiered at SXSW 2022. Current work in-development include Cheel's hybrid doc/narrative sci-fi feature, JOHN TITOR: TIME TRAVELER.