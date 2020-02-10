British Music Embassy at SXSW Announces BBC Showcases

The British Music Embassy will once again return to Austin to host some of the UK's finest emerging talents at SXSW 2020 next month, this time with the new and larger home of Cedar Street Courtyard to host ten days of activity.

Now in its 13th year, the British Music Embassy is the official UK residency at SXSW and hosts several events and showcases throughout the convention, which runs from March 13-22. Each year, the British Music Embassy takes over a venue for the week, playing host to some of the most exciting UK talents at SXSW and will once again be the gold standard for international showcasing in 2020.

There will be six official SXSW nighttime showcases in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), PPL, PRS for Music and the PRS Foundation. Combined with a number of day parties, and events during interactive, this means 58 sets from some of the best UK new artists, many of whom are performing on North American soil for the first time.

With a diverse spread of brilliant acts ranging from brand new grassroots bands to more established artists, these showcases have become a firm favorite for thousands of SXSW fans.

BBC Music Introducing / PRS Foundation show on Thursday, March 19

Radio 1's Huw Stephens will again host the, bringing six exciting new acts who are being supported by BBC Introducing this year:

Self Esteem

Aaron Smith

Knucks

Arlo Parks

The Orielles

Steam Down

Legendary DJ Steve Lamacq will also be hosting a BBC Radio 6 Music showcase (in Association with the BPI) on Wednesday, March 18:

Bang Bang Romeo

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Jehnny Beth

The Murder Capital

BEABADOOBEE





Details of further acts appearing at the British Music Embassy will be released in the coming days.