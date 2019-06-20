British Metal Legends TANK Release New Video W.M.L.A

British metal band TANK releases their first video from their latest album "Re-Ignition" which was released by Cleopatra Records.

The album features re-recordings of 11 classic TANK songs chosen from the first four albums and given a new lease of life with a much more up to date production and renewed energy.

The song chosen for the first video release is "W.M.L.A."

Watch the video here:

Cliff Evans - W.M.L.A. is probably my all time favourite TANK song so it was a great pleasure to be able to re-record the song with our current line up and also make a cool video to go with it. It's a laid back song with a nice groove but also really heavy. We filmed the video in my home town of Hastings.

TANK will be heading out on tour next week kicking off in Australia then on to Japan and South America.

Mick Tucker - We're really looking forward to touring in Australia for the very first time and playing our own unique style of British metal to a new audience. It's been 20 years since we last visited Japan so that's going to be really cool to get back over there.

TANK tour dates:

Australia

June

26th Canberra The Basement

27th Brisbane The Zoo

28th Sydney Manning

29th Melbourne Croxton

Japan

July

13th Tokyo Holiday Shinjuku

14th Tokyo Holiday Shinjuku

15th Osaka Soma

Latin America

August

15th Argentina Buenos Aires Museo Rock

16th Paraguay Asuncion Absoluto Rock

17th Chile Santiago TBA

18th Brasil Sao Paulo Manifesto Bar

19th Brasil TBA

21st Brasil Londrina Valentino Bar

23rd Colombia Bogota Ace of Spades





