British Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum Scott

Take That have today released a brand-new rework of their single, 'Greatest Day' by GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and music producer Robin Schulz and featuring multi-platinum selling singer songwriter Calum Scott. This is the band's first music release since their Odyssey Greatest Hits album in 2018 and it marks the start of a monumental year for them. 'Greatest Day' is out today via EMI Records.

'Greatest Day' was originally released on November 24th, 2008, as part of the Circus album and went straight to No.1. Now, Robin Schulz and Calum Scott have given the track an upbeat spin, alongside Gary Barlow,Howard Donald, and Mark Owen. Robin Schulz puts his high-energy stamp on the nostalgic classic, as Calum Scott brings depth with his impressive harmonies.

The rework will also feature in the eagerly awaited 'Greatest Days', the film adaptation of the band's hit stage musical which receives its world premiere on June 15th before it hits cinemas nationwide in the UK the following day.

Speaking about the track, Calum Scott reveals: "It was an honor to get in the studio with Take That and work with them on a reworked version of 'Greatest Day'. Quite surreal to be honest as this is a band I've listened to growing up and to now be sharing in their song is a real privilege! This will also be the first time my voice features in a movie soundtrack so I'm absolutely buzzing!"

Take That added: "Greatest Day is a special song for us - it was one of our biggest singles, and our 11th No.1! It's been fantastic being in the studio working on the new version of the track with Calum and Robin, both such talented artists.

With the movie Greatest Days coming out this summer we wanted to do something special with the title track and we were really excited that Calum and Robin agreed to be involved. They have been brilliant, and we're really excited for everyone to hear it!

The release of this new remix comes ahead of Take That's headline performance at the King's Coronation Concert this coming Sunday, May 7th. The celebrated British band will put on a spectacular show, where they will perform an array of their classic hits, alongside renowned artists such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

This summer, Gary, Howard, and Mark, continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, as Take That will headline this year's British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 1st. The talented trio are set to wow the audience with their spectacular live production and hit-packed set. The band are also working on new music, which will come later this year.

About Take That

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen are Take That in 2023 and continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 No.1 hits in the UK. Formed as a five-piece in 1989, they enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at No.2 & No.1 respectively.

Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries. The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005's The Ultimate Tour.

This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three number 1 albums in just four years. Robbie's return for 2011's Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time.

Williams' second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III and 2017's Wonderland, which were certified platinum and gold respectively. The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey in 2018, a greatest hits album of beautifully re-imagined versions of some of the biggest tracks from their three-decade-spanning career.

The album entered the charts at number 1 and was closely followed by a critically acclaimed UK and European stadium and arena tour in 2019.

About Robin Schulz:

10 years after his initial remix smash "Waves" (originally by Mr. Probz), Robin Schulz has easily become international House/Dance royalty - with more than 20 million records sold, 450+ Gold/Platinum/Diamond certifications (in 30 countries), 4 German ECHO Award wins, and a GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Remixed Recording."

Known for his iconic collaborations with musical greats including David Guetta, James Blunt, Justin Bieber and Sam Martin, which also made him an airplay #1 sensation in his native Germany [a pinnacle he's reached 14 times], Schulz's tracks have topped the charts in more than 20 countries. With over 4 billion streams to his name, Robin Schulz is one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

About Calum Scott

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 7.5 billion total global streams and counting.

Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash "You Are The Reason," a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries.

The album also features Calum's stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. His first new music since Only Human, Calum's track "Biblical" marked an exciting evolution of his artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound.

The piano-laced ballad is the first song released from his highly anticipated sophomore album Bridges, released on June 17. Bridges also features Calum's previously released singles "Heaven" (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), "If You Ever Change Your Mind" (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and "Rise" (a wildly soaring track whose video features a mesmerizing performance from British actor Georgia Hirst).