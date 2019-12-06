Britain's 'Beat Hotel' Previews New Single 'Feel It'

British indie-rock outfit Beat Hotel has announced that they will be releasing their new eponymous mini-album via Occulation Recordings in the new year. Ahead of that, they are previewing their first single 'Feel It', an upbeat and notably positive song and their first composition in a long time. This is the first taste of the new 6-track offering. Both the single and album will be offered for download, but the full album is also being pressed on 12" vinyl.



The new mini-album features current and former members of The June Brides, The Loft, The Weather Prophets, Distractions, Mudlow, Mojo Fins and Lolita Storm.



Based between Brighton and Plymouth, Beat Hotel is the occasional manifestation of an idea for a band, that Arash Torabi (The June Brides, The Distractions, The Granite Shore) and Paul Pascoe formed after meeting at a 1988 gig by The Jasmine Minks' (first band signed to Creation Records). Many years later, their first released Beat Hotel single also featured The Jasmines' frontman Jim Shepherd.



With a strong live presence on the local scene, they recorded plenty of demos, but did not release any recordings until 2013. That recording, 'Best of Our Years / The Fire', was a double A-side 7". At that time, Dave Morgan, drummer from The Loft and The Weather Prophets (two other Creation Records' artists) became a permanent member of Beat Hotel. He also played with The Rockingbirds and recorded with The Jazz Butcher, Primal Scream, Vic Goddard, Subway Sect, ATV).



They were later joined by guitarist Stephen Brett after recording at the legendary Rockfield Studios and playing Glastonbury with his former band Mojo Fins. Stephen also performs solo as SJ Brett. Also guesting here is Frank Sweeney of The June Brides and now Magic City Trio, with a recordings to his name for Primal Scream, Felt, and Slaughter Joe.



This long-awaited release presents a melodic, psychedelic wall of sound, a touch of garage rock & roll and balanced with more laidback, strings-laden atmospheric vibes. Of these tracks, five are originals written by Paul Pascoe, plus there's a cover version of 'Beat Girl', originally recorded by ex-Loft member Bill Prince's band The Wishing Stones in 1986. Frank Sweeney from The June Brides (Arash has also been a member since their reunion in 2011) also added some stunning strings and piano parts on this track.



"Every now and again, we produce something that's very special to us. These forays into the physical world are usually inspired by a collaboration. This time it was driven by an unexpected creative surge due to the sudden and shocking end of a relationship. I felt like I had to relearn everything about how to be in the world and look seriously at who I actually am. I found comfort in the music that had given me a sense of belonging the first time around. The Jesus & Mary Chain, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Weather Prophets...these songs and songwriters, so familiar to my psyche, were there again to drag me to safety," says Paul Pascoe.



"This collection of songs is about love and near-death and confronting the very worst aspects of ourselves, facing down those inner demons, the fears that haunt us and our deepest, darkest secrets. And... with one of the tracks beginning it's recording journey in 1997 and getting its final guitar overdub and mix in 2019 (in all it's 3 minutes 14 seconds of rock'n'roll glory), this record is also a tribute to the awesome power of getting s done."



Recorded at Church Road Studios in Hove, this record was produced, mixed and mastered by Paul Pascoe, the band's lead singer, guitarist and songwriter. Also a member of Brighton bands Mudlow, Palm Springs and Perfect English Weather, previous studio work includes the last 2 albums by Barry Adamson of Magazine / Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' fame.



Occultation Recordings is home to The Wild Swans, Factory Star (The Fall/Blue Orchids founder/guitarist Martin Bramah), Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, and The Distractions.



As of December 6, 'Feel It' will be released across online stores, including Bandcamp. The 'Beat Hotel' LP will be released on 12" vinyl on January 31, 2020 and come with a MP3 download. Any EP orders placed through Bandcamp by December 21 also include a free 10" 'Random Acts of Vinyl' Xmas EP, featuring 'Christmas Eve' by Beat Hotel..



On January 29, Beat Hotel will also be playing the Hope and Ruin in Brighton to celebrate their album launch.

Listen to "Feel It" here:





