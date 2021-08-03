Bridget Caldwell Releases 'Kingmaker' Debut EP Aug. 6

Nashville-based indie-pop/country artist Bridget Caldwell will release her debut EP Kingmaker this Friday, August 6th. The project arrives following support from Holler Country, Ditty TV's Ditty Dozen, Guitar Girl and CMT who also premiered the video for the title track. The singer/songwriter's inspiration for "Kingmaker" was her experience watching her mother working hard to keep the family going while also rebounding from several tough breaks. "Kingmaker" serves as Bridget's call to spread kindness and let our people know how very much they are appreciated. CMT agrees, saying the single and video for the title track "offers a uniquely personal twist on the song's deep meaning." Pre-save the August 6th release, here.

Ready with a quick laugh and a witty sense of humor, Bridget is lighthearted in conversation. In the five songs on Kingmaker, she shows another side - deeply introspective, with unusually empathetic insight into the human condition. For Bridget, the duality of tackling serious topics head-on while still maintaining an upbeat attitude is crucial in order to have a well-rounded life (and, by extension, strengthen her artistry). "It doesn't escape me that in order to feel euphoric, you also have to feel extreme sorrow," she says. "That's a hard reality of life, but I think accepting that makes it easier for me to find the humor in many a moment."

CMT describes the song "...a ballad that celebrates those whose care and empowerment make us all stronger, more compassionate people." Bridget explains what truly inspired her, "I thought about the sacrifices my mom made to raise all four of us kids and send us out into the world. I've spent my twenties as a nanny while most of my peers had much sexier jobs...and oftentimes it felt like to the rest of society, my job was invisible. It made me think of all the folks who give up everything to support a partner and their dreams."

For the "Kingmaker" video Bridget called on her favorite actors. She explains "The kids you see in the opening are my nanny kids and their neighbors. I started nannying the kid-star, Julia, when she was just a couple months shy of one, and she changed my life." Caldwell continues, "we grew up together, me and Julia. She slowed me down in a profound and important way. I always tell people that I thought I understood God before my days with Julia, but I didn't. I am a different (and much better) person because of her."

Bridget's debut single "Pharmaceuticals" was released at the start of the summer and is a sensitive examination of a fractured relationship. Bridget penned the track with songwriter Luke Preston, who was in the midst of a similar situation. What started as a mutual vent session turned into a song that speaks to the heartache of loving someone you just can't save.

Finding catharsis and connection through the creative process has been so powerful for Bridget that she's already working hard on a full-length album. Kicking off the project, the Salem, OR native will celebrate the release of her debut recording with a performance in her adopted hometown of Nashville on Thursday, August 26th. More details to be announced shortly.