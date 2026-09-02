Brian Tyler to Launch ARE WE DREAMING with Monstercat

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Monstercat continues its 15th anniversary celebration in collaboration with NCS by introducing the launch of ARE WE DREAMING, a new electronic project from composer Brian Tyler. His debut single, 'Godlike,' marks the first chapter of an ambitious audio-visual universe that brings together Tyler's cinematic sensibilities with the palpable energy of electronic music. Drawing on his experience across nearly 150 feature films, ARE WE DREAMING has been built as a fully realized audio-visual world, extending Tyler's creative vision beyond the music itself. He directs, edits and creates the visual effects for the project, bringing the same cinematic perspective that has defined his work in film into an immersive electronic experience.

''Godlike' has been a journey to bring to this point. Now on the brink of the full ARE WE DREAMING rollout, it feels fitting that the first version of this song was how I opened my set at Lost Lands a few years ago. Since then, the song has evolved into something much bigger—a journey through time and space, power and emotion, awe and epic scale through the story of what I have directed visually to go with the song: the story of the 'other,' the unknown,' said Brian Tyler. 'Is this about an incoming foe from another dimension? Is it here to help us? The visual story is an important aspect to the song which is stylistically akin to science-fiction. I wanted to encapsulate all of that in a song that hits hard and get heads banging, while also having moments that make your eyes well up. Through the years as a film composer, now approaching my 150th film, I've spent my career using music to help tell other people's stories. 'Godlike' marks the beginning of a new era for me: making music and visuals to tell my own story. I hope you all enjoy this track, I had a blast making it! And I'm excited for you to experience what's to come - the music, the visuals, and the world of ARE WE DREAMING.'

The journey of ARE WE DREAMING has already been teased as a live experience, debuting in 2021 with a performance at Lost Lands, followed by an additional set at F1 75 Live at The O2 in London last year. Earlier this year, Tyler brought the project to Poland's Kraków Film Music Festival, where he performed a special debut alongside a full orchestra and choir, paired with immersive visuals and a laser and light show. Now, with 'Godlike,' the behemoth of a bass-driven electronic composition establishes the project's cinematic scale of a larger audio-visual experience to come. Tyler is developing a fully realized convergence of music and imagery, drawing on the immersive language of cinema while embracing the freedom of electronic music. Each piece will contribute to a broader narrative designed to be experienced as an evolving story rather than a collection of standalone releases.

For more than two decades, Tyler has been one of the most prolific composers working across film, television and video games, with more than 100 films to his credit and a body of work spanning over $20 billion at the worldwide box office. His portfolio includes Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, The Mummy, Crazy Rich Asians and multiple installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, while his television work includes Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone series. In the gaming world, Tyler has scored titles including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

The launch arrives as Monstercat celebrates 15 years at the forefront of electronic music, a milestone that has seen the label champion boundary-pushing artists and sounds while cultivating a global community of dance music fans. The debut of ARE WE DREAMING during this anniversary year brings together two creative forces united by a shared appetite for experimentation.

ARE WE DREAMING'S 'Godlike' is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms.

About Brian Tyler (ARE WE DREAMING)

Award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and conductor Brian Tyler has scored over 100 films grossing more than $20B worldwide, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Crazy Rich Asians, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the Fast & Furious franchise. He's also the composer behind the themes for Formula 1 and the U.S. Open Golf Championships.

Tyler's work spans blockbuster films, hit series (Yellowstone), immersive live shows (Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas), and his own high-energy audiovisual project Are We Dreaming, which debuted to 30,000 fans at Lost Lands Festival.

A celebrated conductor, he has led the London Philharmonic, the Hollywood Studio Symphony, and orchestras worldwide. His honors include 12 Goldspirit Awards, 45 BMI Music Awards, 5 ASCAP Music Awards, 4 Emmy nominations, an HMMA Award, and a BAFTA nomination. In 2010, he was inducted into the music branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and in 2022 he received the BMI Icon Award for his exceptional career as a composer, conductor, and music producer.

About Monstercat

Founded in 2011 by Mike Darlington and Ari Paunonen, Monstercat is one of electronic music's most influential independent record labels. Now part of Create Music Group and led by longtime team members President Daniel Turcotte and Vice President Orri Sachar, the global company operates across its Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk brands, championing a wide spectrum of electronic music while prioritizing artist sustainability, creative freedom, and long-term development.

Reaching more than 200 million global audio streams monthly, Monstercat has released music from artists including Alan Walker, Seven Lions, Pegboard Nerds, Vicetone, DJ Diesel AKA Shaquille O'Neal, Koven and more, with landmark releases such as Marshmello's 5x platinum-certified 'Alone.' Beyond recorded music, Monstercat has built a powerful presence across gaming, live events, licensing, and digital culture through partnerships with Fortnite, Rocket League, Beat Saber, and other major platforms. With offices spanning Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Singapore, Monstercat continues to shape the future of independent electronic music on a global scale.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...