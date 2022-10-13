Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bri Oglu Drops New Single 'Enough'

Bri Oglu Drops New Single 'Enough'

“Enough” is currently available on all digital platforms worldwide.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Bri Oglu has released her latest single, "Enough." This sultry-pop piece explores the open and honest experience of heartbreak, toxic relationships, and the conscious decision to leave. "Enough" is currently available on all digital platforms worldwide.

"Enough" is the second installment of Bri Oglu's debut EP, Somewhere Else. Diving headfirst into the ugly truths of heartbreak, relationships, and a love story without a happy ending, Oglu is able to tell this sad tale not from a low place, but from a place of growth, love, and wishing someone well even after a negative experience.

Her alluring voice and captivating lyrics tell the story of a close friend of Oglu. "I wrote this song through both my eyes and the eyes of my closest friend who had been in a relationship with an addict," says Oglu. "Initially, the chorus was about seeking clarity, but when I began collaborating with the producer, we ended up rewriting it to be about moving on and growth.

The change felt right and like growth in and of itself." Her lyrics, co-written by producer Will Snyder, speak from the heart as she says, "hope you find some peace, hope you fall in love," and "hope you remember me and know you're enough." She forgivingly addresses the past partner by wishing them well and reminding them that there still is a chance at love even if it isn't with her.

With production by Snyder, mixing by Tim Latham, and mastering by Sterling Sound's Idania Valencia, "Enough" is a blend of heartache and genuine well wishes tied together by Oglu's unique alt-pop sound.

Growing up, Bri Oglu began writing songs with inspiration from her mother's love for rock and pop and her father's passion for 80s and jazz music. With roots in acting and musical theater, it is clear why her storytelling is so complex throughout her lyrics in both "Enough" and her previous single, "Slowly."

Being raised with musical influences ranging from Amy Winehouse to Idina Menzel allowed Oglu to create a cinematic, soulful pop sound that will be showcased more than ever on her EP. Her debut single, "Slowly," was touted by LA Music Review, Mundane Magazine, Naluda Magazine, and more.

Bri Oglu's "Enough" leaves the listener wanting to hear more of her story, to be told on her forthcoming EP, Somewhere Else. Emphasizing her alt-pop voice combined with distinctive production and artistic instrumentation, fans are sure to continue to hear more from Bri Oglu as she releases more projects.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Yang

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.