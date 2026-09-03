Bri Fletcher Releases Music Video for SALT WATER

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Nashville country artist Bri Fletcher has released the official music video for her single 'Salt Water.' The single is available on all digital streaming platforms here.

Fletcher shares about the video, ''Salt Water' is about accepting that tears are going to come and go and realizing I don't always have to be the tough girl. It's about letting go of control, letting myself feel whatever I need to feel, and knowing that if I cry, I cry. Turns out, salt water is pretty good for your skin.'

Set on the beach in Malibu, with tranquil waves and sunshine, Bri sings her emotions out; the 'Salt Water' music video brings the song's message of vulnerability and healing to life, capturing the emotional process of letting go and giving yourself permission to feel. Rather than hiding behind the idea of having it all together, Fletcher leans into the messy, honest reality of heartbreak.

About the Song

Bri Fletcher is crying good tears on 'Salt Water,' an R&B-leaning country anthem that cleverly turns the healing properties of salt water into a remedy for heartbreak. While the production embraces a smoother, more soulful sound, Fletcher's signature storytelling remains at the heart of the track, blending emotional honesty with undeniable vulnerability.

The song explores the idea that sometimes the first step toward moving on isn't pretending you're okay — it's allowing yourself to feel everything. Fletcher transforms tears into a symbol of hope with the lyric, 'Thought I'd never be the one to cry online / But WebMD just said I'll be alright.'

Its memorable chorus reinforces the song's central message: 'Salt water, it's good for my skin / I ain't bothered, it's got healing benefits / It'll clean my wounds, rid me right of you / When these tears are running down my face / Salt water, yeah I'll be okay.'

About Bri Fletcher

Bri Fletcher is a Fort Worth, Texas-born country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, blending country storytelling with R&B and pop influences to create a sound that feels both modern and rooted in emotion.

She gained national attention on Season 25 of The Voice as a member of Team Chance the Rapper and has continued building momentum through collaborations with artists including Sammy Arriaga and Jake Hoot. Her debut EP, Chapter One, has surpassed 3.5 million streams, while her music videos have premiered on CMT. Fletcher has earned editorial support from Spotify and recognition from outlets including Holler, American Songwriter, and Taste of Country.

Most recently, her single 'It's Too Late' was selected as a New Music Discovery by Holler, further highlighting Fletcher's continued growth as one of Nashville's rising country voices. Fletcher regularly performs with Song Suffragettes, Nashville's premier all-female acoustic showcase, and is a regular at the esteemed Whiskey Jam showcase.

Salt Water

Written by Bri Fletcher, Alison Turner, Zakk Garner & Thomas Turner

Produced by Thomas Toner & Zakk Garner

Mastered by Sam Moses

Photography by Ari Davidson

Cover art by Julianna Proscyshen

Videography by Stephen Mallett

Photo Credit: Ari Davidson



Photo Credit: Ari Davidson

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