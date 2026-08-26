 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Chance the Rapper, Callum Turner

Sunny Sandler, Drew Starkey and Jacob Batalon also join the guest lineup alongside performances from Feid and Dogstar.

By:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Chance the Rapper, Callum Turner
NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, Travis Scott, Drew Brees, Shania Twain, John Leguizamo, Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon, comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper and Sunny Sandler. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Dogstar, Shania Twain, Feid and Chance the Rapper, with Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular also set to perform.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 26 - September 2

Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest Dogstar. (OAD 8/13/26)

Thursday, August 27: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular. (OAD 7/21/26)

Friday, August 28: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. (OAD 7/22/26)

Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Chance the Rapper Says He Finished COLORING BOOK Minutes Before Its Release
Chance the Rapper Says He Finished COLORING BOOK Minutes Before Its Release
8/4/2026
Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro React to ONE NIGHT ONLY "Sex Purge" Pitch, Memes
Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro React to ONE NIGHT ONLY "Sex Purge" Pitch, Memes
8/23/2026
Monica Barbaro Reacts to Internet Memes About ONE NIGHT ONLY's Plot
Monica Barbaro Reacts to Internet Memes About ONE NIGHT ONLY's Plot
8/5/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $143
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets