THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Chance the Rapper, Callum Turner
Sunny Sandler, Drew Starkey and Jacob Batalon also join the guest lineup alongside performances from Feid and Dogstar.
'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 26 - September 2
Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest Dogstar. (OAD 8/13/26)
Thursday, August 27: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular. (OAD 7/21/26)
Friday, August 28: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. (OAD 7/22/26)
Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)
Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)
Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)
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