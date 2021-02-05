Bri Fletcher Ignites Relationship Realisms In 'Cause I Love You' Music Video

Emerging pop/country vocal powerhouse Bri Fletcher is lighting a fire to the hard truths of relationships in new "Cause I Love You" music video. Directed by Brian Vaughan and shot in a warehouse in Nashville, the video features Fletcher surrounded by flowers, emotionally delivering the lyrics to the climatic track. The video wraps with Fletcher burning the flowers which symbolizes finally letting go of control in a relationship. The music video can be seen below and the song can be heard HERE on your preferred digital platform.

Taste of Country exclusively premiered the music video stating, "Director Brian Vaughan brings the song to life in an atmospheric video that focuses mostly on Fletcher, framing her with mood lighting to emphasize the inherent drama of her performance in a way that does not distract from the intent of the song." Click HERE to read the entire exclusive.

The "Cause I Love You" music video is also featured on the homepage of CMT.com HERE.

On "Cause I Love You," Fletcher showcases "all of the elements of her voice, allowing her to employ her rich lower range quietly during the verses and jump up into her soaring upper register for the choruses" (Taste of Country).

The promising newcomer's debut single "Believe in Me" garnered 50,000 streams in its first month while becoming an anthem to those dealing with bullying. She has since released a duet with JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same" and the mid-tempo track, "Therapy" and accompanying music video which "perfectly captures the push and pull of a relationship, like an emotionally savage game of tug-of-war" (To The Point Music). Fletcher recently made her CMT broadcast debut with a music video of her rendition of the classic holiday song, "Silent Night" featuring American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US, including one last year in her home state of Texas where she experienced severe bullying firsthand as a teen.

