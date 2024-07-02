Breymer (aka Sarah Walk) Explores Gender & Identity on Upcoming LP; Listen to New Singles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Minnesota born singer-songwriter Breymer, aka Sarah Walk (she/they), has revealed that they will release their new album When I Get Through on October 18 via One Little Independent Records. Recorded with GRAMMY-nominated producer Tyler Chester, the album is a strikingly honest exploration of their relationship with gender and identity, and specifically it tracks Walk’s experience undergoing top surgery, from making the decision to the process itself. Also today, Breymer shares singles “Wrong Path” and “Darkness” – both co-written with teacher and musician Raven Katz – along with a live performance video of the two tracks.

On the two tracks out today, Walk explains: “‘Wrong Path’ is really a song about insecurity masked as self-doubt. It’s about the realization that something needs to change, and sitting in that feeling before having the strength or confidence to act upon it. There is also this underlying element of frustration with myself for my lack of courage (as I saw it at that moment).”

“I initially wrote ‘Darkness’ for my wife when she was going through a tough time. It was meant as a comfort song for her, but I think I ended up being comforted by it just as much in a different way. I felt it was important to show that even when you’re suffering (and oftentimes because of it) being a support system for someone else can remind you of your strength and your ability to crawl out of whatever place you’re in. It’s never hard for me to believe in my wife and know that she will be okay, and being able to offer some of that reassurance to her was a way for me to know that I would be okay, too.”

Breymer utilizes a rich array of instrumentation elevated by a standout vocal performance, raw lyricism and textured production by Chester. Layered vocal harmonies across the record enforce its reflective themes, and at times, the conversation seems to be internal, with much of the record posing questions such as “Am I better now?”, “Am I on the wrong path?”, “Who am I?”. When I Get Through examines a journey of self-discovery. It’s introspective and transformative, and it’s a testament to the strength of its lead; someone willing not just to make the choice, but to document the emotional experience in its entirety.

Revelatory and radically insightful, When I Get Through bares all as Breymer takes listeners through every stage of their pursuit for self-acceptance. Amidst a body of deftly constructed songcraft, Breymer has penned a companion piece for anyone in search for their true selves.

On their decision to change their artist name, Walk explains, “Choosing a name requires a certain amount of agency and intentionality. This album feels bold and gender non-conforming, and Breymer feels like it represents all of that and suits the music really well. Bremer is my middle name and has always been intriguing to me; I like that it’s androgynous and uncommon (I changed the spelling slightly to make it even more so), and I like that it separates my artist existence from my personal one. I want Breymer to be the encapsulation of the confidence and celebration in my own body that I needed to see when I was going through this process.”

Last year, Breymer appeared on the soundtrack for The Buccaneers, where they collaborated with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. The Apple Original drama series featured a star-studded tracklist inclduing Sharon Van Etten, Miya Folick, Gracie Abrams, AVAWAVES and more. They also released the single “My Body” which was hailed as a “raw and liberating anthem” by Queerty.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Walk grew up in Minnesota but has spent much of their time living between Los Angeles and London. The “trailblazing” (Wonderland) artist worked on debut album Little Black Book with producer Steve Brown (Laura Mvula) and co-produced their second, Another Me, with Leo Abrahams (Regina Spektor, Belle and Sebastian, Paul Simon, Pulp, David Byrne, Brian Eno). Her previous releases have earned her praise from PopMatters, Under The Radar, The Line of Best Fit and KUTX-FM who raved “she can give the likes of Imogen Heap and Florence and the Machine a run for their money.”

When I Get Through Tracklist

1. The Truth

2. Medication

3. Wrong Path

4. Darkness

5. The Feeling (When I See You)

6. Part of Me

7. Better Friend

8. Who Am I?

9. When I Get Through

10. The Night Before

11. Anesthesia

Photo Credit: Simone Thompson

