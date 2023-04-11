Brett Landin Releases Single 'Small Town Girl'

On Friday April 7th, Los Angeles based singer / songwriter Brett Landin released the single "Small Town Girl" out now on all streaming platforms. Brett is a Southern-raised, LA-based singer-songwriter breaking down barriers and notions of conventionality in country music. Having just played LA's The Troubadour, she next takes the stage at The Hotel Cafe on May 11th in Los Angeles.

On "Small Town Girl," Brett says: "Small Town Girl came about in pure happenstance and luck. I had the opportunity to work with Christopher Harris who was going to act as my guide as I headed into a studio in Nashville to practice singing into a headset and microphone for the first time.

Chris had actually written Small Town Girl with Paul Overstreet, another incredible musician there - and he wanted me to practice singing it just to understand the feeling of singing on a fancy microphone in a studio. Yes, it was much different than singing in my shower. Needless to say, the stars aligned and I have now gotten the honor to sing this wonderful song and put it on my EP that Chris would end up producing.

While 'Small Town Girl' is the only song on the record that I didn't write myself, it holds such a special place in my heart. It was also the first song off the record that we recorded, which inherently marks the beginning of a chapter of my life I could have never imagined would have happened the way it has."

Listen to a new single here: