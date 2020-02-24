Brenda Cay Releases New Country Single '1-2-3-Floor'

Songwriter and country music artist Brenda Cay released the upbeat and foot stomping, toe tapping honky tonk single 1-2-3-Floor on February 21, 2020 to all digital and streaming outlets. The single is currently featured on Apple Music Hot Tracks.



The single falls into the category that we hear often, "classic country". With it's upbeat and catchy lyrics and toe stomping beats it is quickly becoming a line dancing favorite in our favorite country venues. Brenda is known for her clever classic story telling lyrics. She brings a charm to her songs and although she is a mild mannered southern lady her sense of humor shines through storyline. 1-2-3-Floor has an infectious rhythm and the lyrics are witty and fun. The story line is relatable because most of us have that memory of drinking too much and losing ourselves in the moment. Brenda has performed the single out at gigs and the crowd quickly catches the spirit and sings along. This is what country music has always been about. No bells and whistles here, just a good ol' country music tune. "The idea for this song was something I read on a t-shirt while in Gatlinburg, TN. The shirt was a warning against drinking too much moonshine. It made me smile and resonated with me..so of course I wrote a song." Brenda is excited to share the music video with the music world and her fans in a few weeks. She says, "I do not take myself too seriously, music is inspiration and my goal for this song was to help people not take life so seriously."



The instrumental tracks for 1-2-3-Floor were recorded at Sound Resources with Steve Babb, Fred Schendel and Brian Brewer (Chattanooga, TN). The vocal tracks were engineered in Nashville with Justine Blazer Productions and Kristin K. Smith on vocal production.

No one is more surprised about her new career path as a songwriter & singer than Brenda Cay. Growing up on the eastern shore of Maryland and forging a business path as a CPA after receiving her degree in business with a concentration in accounting, Brenda Cay has established herself as a reputable songwriter in Music City, USA. Brenda's music is a blend of Country and Coastal Americana. Her songs are woven with subtle hints of pop, rock and R&B which reflects her influences from artists Kenny Chesney, Terri Clark and Sara Evans. Escaping the stresses of daily life and having fun are common themes in her lyrics and melodies. Her songs are relatable, diverse and are woven like a true country music storyteller. Country Artist Steven John Simon credits Brenda with helping to launch his career with her song Tongue Tied. The single was pitched to my label and I fell in love with the lyrics, tempo and the overall positive vibe. My single debuted on the iTunes Chart at #68 and the corresponding video has had over 150K views. "Brenda is a solid songwriter and artists should take her pitches seriously." - Steven John Simon

Brenda is preparing to release her new EP which was primarily recorded in Nashville. Her hope is that her listeners will get to know her through her songs and continue to support her journey as a writer and artist. In 2019 Brenda was nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Awards for her single Joe in the Americana/Bluegrass category along with charting on several internet music charts.

Brenda is ready to serve up her fun, quirky and brave songs to the world and will be working with several artists and bands on their song material in 2020. Brenda Cay is a member of ASCAP, AMA & The Trop Rock Music Association.





