Brecon Releases Four Track Collaborative EP On With Bells Records

Brecon's latest offering comes in the form of a 4 track collaborative EP which sees Brecon join forces with Aparde, Lake Turner, Haelium & Arthur Hnatek bringing the captivating soundworld that is "Calyx".

Setting the scene is "Gnarl" where Arthur and Brecon's background as drummers produces a rhymically impenetrable cacophony of electronic and live drums set to a gnarled bed of analogue synth majesty.

Next up we hear "Rive" where Haelium's command of exultant melody meets the hostile drum patterns Brecon is well-known for all woven into an enthralling and soaring synth mesh.

The most dancefloor-ready track from this EP comes in the form of 'Glide' where we hear Lake Turner's signature emotionally engaging production style blend beautifully with Brecon's introspective and vivid melodic offerings fit for any 5am post-club slumber.

This release is drawn to a close with "Ecstatic", a track that has moments of awe-inspiring reflection followed quickly by life-affirming joy the next. Aparde's interlaced spine tingling piano, synth and vocal mastery sit beautifully against Brecon's warped and pulsating rhythmic foundation.

Producer and musician Paul Camillo Rachel, alias Aparde, has been creating music that is at once technically avant-garde and emotionally stirring from his studio in Berlin. His production style is often characterised by both this boldness and sensitivity.

Andrew Halford aka Lake Turner is a London based musician, originally from Worcestershire, UK. His debut track appeared on Kompakt Records' "TOTAL 16". This was then followed by remixes for Foals & Weval among others & contributing to Velvet Desert Music Vol. 2. He his debut full length on Kompakt Records received plaudits from the likes of The Guardian and Magnetic Mag.

HAELIUM is a French producer whose dreamy electronica is a mix of cinematic textures, ethereal atmospheres and punchy beats. Influenced by the sounds coming out of labels such as Warp, Brainfeeder and Erased Tapes, HAELIUM's music is a place where opposites meet, offering a refreshing blend of deep melancholy and childlike optimism.

Arthur Hnatek (pronounced Na-tek), drummer/composer/electronica artist, is a 1990 born Swiss contemporary musician, constantly reinventing his musical world. Active as an electronica artist, Arthur performs and produces live solo-electronic music, published by Mouthwatering Records, exploring the boundaries between improvisation and functional club music with his drums and modular synths.

