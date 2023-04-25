Breakout Artist Idk Announces North America Tour Dates

On the heels of his stellar performance at Coachella this past weekend, Maryland rapper IDK has announced his upcoming 22-date "65 Tour" that will kickoff this fall.

Tickets will be available starting with Spotify presales beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, April 27 at 12 PM local time. The announcement closely follows the release of his thought-provoking new video single "Mr. Police," which made its global debut on The Beat With Ari Melber yesterday.

On top of all this, the multi-dimensional artist unveiled his limited-edition Nike Air Max Pro 97 collab - the "Free Coast" F&F sneaker, as Hypebeast details, which is a standout from the staple collection. With one of Coachella's most invigorating performances, IDK made his debut in style, donning a custom Lanvin race suit and helmet to match his custom Mercedes AMG.

IDK's forthcoming album, F65, is scheduled to release on Friday, May 5th and sets the stage for his fall tour. The headlining run kicks off on June 23rd in Paris, France, and will make landfall across major U.S. cities including New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Toronto, ON October 29th. The full list of dates can be found below - for more information please visit www.Thr33Dot.com.

Across F65's 22 tracks, IDK exudes the kind of introspection that not too many rappers can emulate, teaming up with legendary composer Jim Lang (who's known for scoring the Nickelodeon series Hey Arnold!) to display the full breadth of his artistic vision. In addition to the album, IDK is also gearing up for the fall return of his tuition-free music business seminar at Harvard University, No Label Academy, Saturday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 27, 2023.

Free Coast Tour Dates:

6.23 - Paris, France

8.26 - Boston, MA

9.27 - Cleveland, OH

9.29 - New York, NY

9.30 - Philadelphia, PA

10.01 - Washington, D.C.

10.03 - Atlanta, GA

10.05 - Dallas, TX

10.06 - Houston, TX

10.09 - Phoenix, AZ

10.10 - Santa Ana, CA

10.11 - San Diego, CA

10.13 - Los Angeles, CA

10.15 - Oakland, CA

10.17 - Seattle, WA

10.18 - Vancouver, B.C.

10.19 - Portland, OR

10.22 - Denver, CO

10.24 - Saint Paul, MN

10.25 - Milwaukee, WI

10.27 - Chicago, IL

10.29 - Toronto, ON