Breakout Artist Curt Chambers Gives Us A Real 'Good Thing'

Curt Chambers takes us into summer with one of the most anticipated country songs "Good Thing". The single released today on all digital and streaming sites Click Here. "A soaring arena anthem with a seductive bass beat and infectious chorus," explains Sounds Like Nashville in an exclusive premiere on Wednesday. "Good Thing" has Chambers referencing all the clichés that come to mind about finding true love.

Curt Chambers will stun listeners with his new single "Good Thing". The country upbeat song features Chambers distinctive velvety vocals and rhythmic off-beat lines that are sure to have you spinning and dancing around your room in no time. It is the perfect summertime tune and a must have addition to your summer playlist. The driving soundtrack is complete with an extravagant guitar solo, but you would not expect anything less from Curt Chambers.

In the bridge of the single Curt inspires us to live in the moment as he sings "Things are gonna come and then they go. They gonna roll how they roll and you know when you know". This song speaks to the moments when we first meet someone and aren't sure if we should pursue them. Sometimes you have a flicker of a feeling and know when it's a "Good Thing". Those are the moments you have to take a chance on.

"There is a lot of negativity right now. I wanted to remind people to focus on what is important in life and what makes them happy. I wanted to make people happy. - Curt Chambers

"Good Thing" was co-written by Curt Chambers and Jamie Kenney Carver (Warner/Chappell). The song was released with Heart Songs Corporation/Shahora Music. Produced by Curt Chambers for One In The Chamber. Mixed by David Pittenger and mastered by Trevor Fedele. Vocal production and engineering by Noland Neal Seals, digital editing by Curt Chambers. Vocals and Guitar by Curt Chambers. Drums by Grady Saxman, Lead Guitar by Justin Ostrander. Keys by Alex Write. BGV done by Noland Neal Seals with additional programming by Curt Chambers.

Curt Chambers is an American singer, song writer, producer and recording artist who has gained notoriety for his unique fusions of rock, soul, country and hip hop. Often described as refreshing and innovative, the Philadelphia native's gifts as a musician were cultivated at home and in church where he was raised to appreciate multiple musical genres and was influenced heavily by gospel, soul, blues and country. He was taught to play several instruments including, piano, drums and guitar. It is on the guitar, however, where the essence of Curt Chambers comes to life, captivating all who are fortunate enough to witness.

Curt's immense talent partnered with his wildly diverse blues, country and hip hop power packed performances humbly provided him the opportunity to share stages with a wide array of musical legends such as BB King, and Jerry Douglas as well as rock and hip hop icons Travis Barker, P. Diddy, Dr. Dre, Eminem, the legendary LL Cool J along with Country Stars, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Rich, Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch and many more.

As a graduate of William Patterson University where he majored in Jazz and Performance Studies, Curt further extended his musical palette making him adept and respected in musical composition and direction. He is a 2018 Grammy Award Winner and recipient of multiple notable accolades including 2 Grammy nominations and an ASCAP award for his contribution as songwriter for the hit "Finding My Way Back" performed by R&B recording artist Jaheim. Since then, Curt's talent for writing partnered with his genius as a multi- instrumentalist continue to elevate him creatively and professionally having written and co-written for the likes of Eminem, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, and Jamie Foxx and recently with hip hop pioneer Dr. Dre in which Curt received another Grammy nomination for his work on the critically acclaimed album "Compton."

With a sound that is unique, multi dimensional and holds no boundaries, Curt Chambers nurtures his love for musical pluralism as he collaborates with the industry's best pop and country artists building a legacy that continues to cross genres and creates cutting edge musical masterpieces.

Curt has been putting down his roots in country music for the past two years, recently signed to WME. His fusion of multiple genres with his country music styling is exciting country music fans, he is truly a Rising Star in Country Music. His most recent single "Roll With It" was premiered exclusively on Billboard Magazine.

