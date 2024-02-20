Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet to Debut 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl!' Album at City Winery

Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet have unveiled their latest musical masterpiece, Manic Pixie Dream Girl!, a 17 track pop-punk feminist album that follows the journey of a twenty-something free-spirited woman who rebels against her assigned role as a shallow indie film trope.

The album will debut its one-of-a-kind cabaret show at City Winery NYC on March 11 at 7:30pm. The live performance promises an immersive experience, blending the energetic spirit of pop-punk with the intimate storytelling of a cabaret and showcasing the band's versatility and passion as they guide the audience through the rebellious journey of Manic Pixie Dream Girl! Ticket are on sale now.

Brea Fournier, the visionary force behind the band, has a rich history of captivating audiences in iconic NYC venues such as The Bitter End, Heaven Can Wait, and Mercury Lounge, as well as in California, Seattle, and Salt Lake City.

Manic Pixie Dream Girl! was conceptualized and written by Brea Fournier, produced by Barb Morrison, engineered by Jeremy Kinney, Matt Graff, Dan Malsch, and Sam Warfield, mixed by Jonathan Jetter, mastered by Randy Merrill, and features lead guitar by Ben Shanblatt, bass by Noah Rosner, drums/percussion by Sophia Bondi, backing vocals by Sophia Bondi, Noah Rosner, and Ben Shanblatt, and lead vocals and rhythm guitars by Brea Fournier.

The album boldly challenges and redefines the stereotypical portrayal of its titular character, delving into the struggles of self-perception and societal expectations and infusing a feminist perspective into their pop-punk sound. Through a dynamic exploration of the character's inner monologue, the music captures her journey of breaking free from societal limitations, pushing back against the confines of the male gaze, and ultimately seeking to become the protagonist in her own narrative. Listen today on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT BREA FOURNIER & THE DREA BALLET

Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet is an NYC-based pop-rock/pop-punk collective. Composed of singer and songwriter Brea Fournier, guitarist Ben Shanblatt, drummer Sophia Bondi, and bassist Noah Rosner, their sound has been described as "Paramore, but in the '80s" and "Joan Jett attitude meets Joni Mitchell lyricism." In February of 2024, the band released their debut rock opera Manic Pixie Dream Girl!, recorded with producer Barb Morrison (Franz Ferdinand/Blondie). In the summer of 2023, the Dream Ballet hit the road for a West Coast Tour, making stops at legendary venues such as The Triple Door in Seattle and Kilby Court in Salt Lake City.

Fournier is a graduate of the Clive Davis Institute where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Recorded Music. With a background in musical theatre and classical voice and a passion for feminist rock music, Fournier blends all the colors of her musical palette in her live performances, giving fans an eclectic display of unapologetic hyper-femininity they won't soon forget.