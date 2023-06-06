Brasstracks Drops New Album 'Indigo'

Over the years, Brasstracks has evolved into an ever-morphing landscape where Ivan Jackson sets the framework.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Brasstracks Drops New Album 'Indigo'

Brasstracks has released the new album, "Indigo."

Brasstracks has appeared on Saturday Night Live, performing alongside Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Mark Ronson. Other collaborations include Anderson .Paak, Khalid, Mac Miller, and BTS.

Brasstracks is the Grammy award winning project of New York based musician and producer Ivan Jackson. Over the years, Brasstracks has evolved into an ever-morphing landscape where Jackson sets the framework.

The Brasstracks rap sheet runs for miles. The group scored two GRAMMY wins for their production work on Chance The Rapper’s seminal “No Problems” in 2017 (Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album). They’ve also since been nominated for their work with Harry Styles during the 2021 GRAMMYs for Best Pop Vocal Album, ultimately taking home the Best Pop Solo Performance award for their work on “Watermelon Sugar.”

Other collaborations include Anderson .Paak, Khalid, Mac Miller, and BTS. Brasstracks has also performed songs from their debut album on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The new Brasstracks era sees Jackson as an architect for this larger project of incubating artists and allowing them the space to grow.

Brasstracks has now unveiled the new 12-track album, Indigo. A unique addition to the catalog: brimming with technical wizardry and maximal, brassy bombast, but intensely personal, rife with self-loathing and heartache. The album’s undeniable joyousness stands in unflinching contrast with its subject matter. At the end of it all, Indigo’s ethos is a shimmering, groovy, soulful house record about, above all else, jealousy. 

Garnering an incredible amount of accolades, Brasstracks continues to be a trailblazer this 2023.



